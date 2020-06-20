All apartments in Raleigh
Find more places like 4309 Somerset Valley Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Raleigh, NC
/
4309 Somerset Valley Lane
Last updated June 3 2020 at 5:46 PM

4309 Somerset Valley Lane

4309 Somerset Valley Lane · (704) 654-3322
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Raleigh
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4309 Somerset Valley Lane, Raleigh, NC 27616

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,545

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1224 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4309 Somerset Valley Lane have any available units?
4309 Somerset Valley Lane has a unit available for $1,545 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
Is 4309 Somerset Valley Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4309 Somerset Valley Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4309 Somerset Valley Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4309 Somerset Valley Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4309 Somerset Valley Lane offer parking?
No, 4309 Somerset Valley Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4309 Somerset Valley Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4309 Somerset Valley Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4309 Somerset Valley Lane have a pool?
No, 4309 Somerset Valley Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4309 Somerset Valley Lane have accessible units?
No, 4309 Somerset Valley Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4309 Somerset Valley Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4309 Somerset Valley Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4309 Somerset Valley Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4309 Somerset Valley Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4309 Somerset Valley Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Quail Ridge Apartments
1401 E Millbrook Rd
Raleigh, NC 27609
Oberlin Court
1009 Wade Ave
Raleigh, NC 27608
Seasons at Umstead
8531 Summersweet Ln
Raleigh, NC 27612
Hunting Ridge
1019 Fox Hunt Ln
Raleigh, NC 27615
ARIUM Lake Johnson
3201 Walnut Crk
Raleigh, NC 27606
Jones Grant Urban Flats
1040 Wake Towne Dr
Raleigh, NC 27609
Laurel Springs
500 Bridle Ridge Ln
Raleigh, NC 27609
800 St Marys
800 Saint Marys Street
Raleigh, NC 27605

Similar Pages

Raleigh 1 BedroomsRaleigh 2 Bedrooms
Raleigh Apartments with ParkingRaleigh Dog Friendly Apartments
Raleigh Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Durham, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NC
Apex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NC
Carrboro, NCGarner, NCRocky Mount, NCHolly Springs, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown RaleighUniversity Park
Cameron VillageOlde East Raleigh
BrooklynWest Morgan

Apartments Near Colleges

Meredith CollegeNorth Carolina State University at Raleigh
Shaw UniversityWake Technical Community College
Fayetteville Technical Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity