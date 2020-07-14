All apartments in Raleigh
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:26 AM

Moses Court

900 Moses Court · (252) 888-2643
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

900 Moses Court, Raleigh, NC 27604

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 901-C · Avail. Aug 1

$990

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 900-E · Avail. Aug 1

$990

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 900-H · Avail. now

$1,250

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1400 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Moses Court.

Amenities

on-site laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
google fiber
media room
online portal

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: One month's rent (subject to approval)
Move-in Fees: $125 Non-Refundable Administrative Fee
Additional: Renter's Insurance Required for Pet Owners
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 3
rent: $22 per month
restrictions: Pitt Bull and Rotweiler
Parking Details: Off Street Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Moses Court have any available units?
Moses Court has 3 units available starting at $990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does Moses Court have?
Some of Moses Court's amenities include on-site laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Moses Court currently offering any rent specials?
Moses Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Moses Court pet-friendly?
Yes, Moses Court is pet friendly.
Does Moses Court offer parking?
Yes, Moses Court offers parking.
Does Moses Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, Moses Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Moses Court have a pool?
No, Moses Court does not have a pool.
Does Moses Court have accessible units?
Yes, Moses Court has accessible units.
Does Moses Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Moses Court has units with dishwashers.
