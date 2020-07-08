All apartments in Raleigh
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:00 AM

Magnolia House

2100 Mcandrew Dr · (334) 249-1474
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2100 Mcandrew Dr, Raleigh, NC 27610

Price and availability

VERIFIED 12 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3011-105 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1076 sqft

Unit 3121-105 · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1076 sqft

Unit 3001-206 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1153 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Magnolia House.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
Magnolia House offers a combination of comfort and style. Located in Southeast Raleigh near Garner, NC, Magnolia House offers a host of amenities including: freezers, convenient onsite parking, a resident clubhouse and a resort-style pool. From amenities to floor plan options, our leasing staff is available to help you find your ideal home to live in. It's time to come home to Magnolia House. Contact us today to see your new home. Our team is available for virtual tours only at this time. Please call or email to schedule yours today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $250 ($200 for administration fee, $50 for application fee)
Deposit: $250 or up to one month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $10
restrictions: Aggressive breeds prohibited
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Magnolia House have any available units?
Magnolia House has 9 units available starting at $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does Magnolia House have?
Some of Magnolia House's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Magnolia House currently offering any rent specials?
Magnolia House is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Magnolia House pet-friendly?
Yes, Magnolia House is pet friendly.
Does Magnolia House offer parking?
Yes, Magnolia House offers parking.
Does Magnolia House have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Magnolia House offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Magnolia House have a pool?
Yes, Magnolia House has a pool.
Does Magnolia House have accessible units?
Yes, Magnolia House has accessible units.
Does Magnolia House have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Magnolia House has units with dishwashers.
