Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill e-payments guest parking online portal

Magnolia House offers a combination of comfort and style. Located in Southeast Raleigh near Garner, NC, Magnolia House offers a host of amenities including: freezers, convenient onsite parking, a resident clubhouse and a resort-style pool. From amenities to floor plan options, our leasing staff is available to help you find your ideal home to live in. It's time to come home to Magnolia House. Contact us today to see your new home. Our team is available for virtual tours only at this time. Please call or email to schedule yours today!