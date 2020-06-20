All apartments in Durham
Find more places like 305 Hardee Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Durham, NC
/
305 Hardee Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

305 Hardee Street

305 North Hardee Street · (919) 489-2000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Durham
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

305 North Hardee Street, Durham, NC 27703
Wellons Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 305 Hardee Street · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
305 Hardee Street - Newly Renovated! - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath 1064 Sq Ft House. Kitchen includes to be installed New: Stove, Refrigerator and Dishwasher. Central Gas Heat, Electric W/H, Central A/C, W/D Connections. Pets Negotiable.

Amenities included: Front Porch and Rear Deck. Walking distance to The Village Shopping Center.

Directions: East: Wellons Village. Go East on Holloway St., Cross N. Miami Blvd and Left on Hardee.

To see this property, call our office at 919-489-2000 M-F 8-5 pm.

(RLNE5802644)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 Hardee Street have any available units?
305 Hardee Street has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 305 Hardee Street have?
Some of 305 Hardee Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 Hardee Street currently offering any rent specials?
305 Hardee Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Hardee Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 305 Hardee Street is pet friendly.
Does 305 Hardee Street offer parking?
No, 305 Hardee Street does not offer parking.
Does 305 Hardee Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 Hardee Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Hardee Street have a pool?
No, 305 Hardee Street does not have a pool.
Does 305 Hardee Street have accessible units?
No, 305 Hardee Street does not have accessible units.
Does 305 Hardee Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 305 Hardee Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 305 Hardee Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 305 Hardee Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 305 Hardee Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Southpoint Glen
5800 Tattersall Dr
Durham, NC 27713
Pinnacle Ridge Apartments
3611 University Dr
Durham, NC 27707
200 East
200 Edinborough Dr
Durham, NC 27703
Mission Triangle Point
600 Discovery Way
Durham, NC 27703
The Heights LaSalle
500 S Lasalle St
Durham, NC 27705
Woods Edge Apartments
4655 Hope Valley Rd
Durham, NC 27707
Bell West End
605 W Chapel Hill St
Durham, NC 27701
Magnolia Pointe
4801 Danube Ln
Durham, NC 27704

Similar Pages

Durham 1 BedroomsDurham 2 Bedrooms
Durham Apartments with BalconyDurham Pet Friendly Places
Durham Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCGreensboro, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NC
Chapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NC
Wake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCHolly Springs, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hope ValleyDowntown Durham
WoodcroftDowning Creek
Old West Durham

Apartments Near Colleges

Duke UniversityDurham Technical Community College
Guilford CollegeFayetteville Technical Community College
Fayetteville State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity