Amenities
305 Hardee Street - Newly Renovated! - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath 1064 Sq Ft House. Kitchen includes to be installed New: Stove, Refrigerator and Dishwasher. Central Gas Heat, Electric W/H, Central A/C, W/D Connections. Pets Negotiable.
Amenities included: Front Porch and Rear Deck. Walking distance to The Village Shopping Center.
Directions: East: Wellons Village. Go East on Holloway St., Cross N. Miami Blvd and Left on Hardee.
To see this property, call our office at 919-489-2000 M-F 8-5 pm.
(RLNE5802644)