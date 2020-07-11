Amenities
3 Mooring Court - Four Bedroom, 2.5 Bath two story House. Kitchen includes: Stove and Dishwasher. Central Gas Heat, Gas W/H, Central A/C, W/D Connections. Pets are Negotiable.
Amenities include: Fireplace, Hardwood Floors,Large Bonus Room, Large Breakfast Room, Attic, Patio, 2-Car Garage, Pool and Tennis Privileges.
Directions: East: Grove Park. Go East on HWY 98, cross Mineral lSprings, Right on Nichols Farm Dr., Left on Hampstead Village Dr., Right on Lick Creek, Right on Mooring.
Coming 7/10/2020
(RLNE5881424)