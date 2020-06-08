All apartments in Durham
Last updated June 4 2020 at 12:48 PM

1503 Lincoln Street

1503 Lincoln Street · (919) 241-7287
Location

1503 Lincoln Street, Durham, NC 27701

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1873760

Come tour this four bed, one bath home today! This unit has 1600 square feet of space, with amenities including a fully appliance kitchen with refrigerator, microwave, and stove, ceiling fans, and washer/dryer hookups. Minutes away from NC-147. Dog friendly.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.raleigh@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.
|Amenities: No cats,Dogs ok up to 25 lbs
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1503 Lincoln Street have any available units?
1503 Lincoln Street has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1503 Lincoln Street have?
Some of 1503 Lincoln Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dogs allowed, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1503 Lincoln Street currently offering any rent specials?
1503 Lincoln Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1503 Lincoln Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1503 Lincoln Street is pet friendly.
Does 1503 Lincoln Street offer parking?
No, 1503 Lincoln Street does not offer parking.
Does 1503 Lincoln Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1503 Lincoln Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1503 Lincoln Street have a pool?
No, 1503 Lincoln Street does not have a pool.
Does 1503 Lincoln Street have accessible units?
No, 1503 Lincoln Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1503 Lincoln Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1503 Lincoln Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1503 Lincoln Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1503 Lincoln Street does not have units with air conditioning.
