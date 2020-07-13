Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park gym pool bbq/grill parking alarm system

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Encore at the Park in Durham, North Carolina offers one, two, and three bedroom floor plans that will allow you to relax and enjoy life. We offer a convenient location close to shopping and entertainment. From the time you enter our beautifully landscaped community, you'll know that you've discovered someplace special. Encore at the Park Apartments For Rent in Durham, North Carolina will allow you to relax while enjoying our amenities. Encore at the Park is a pet-friendly community with a resort-style pool, fitness studio, and a small cafe that will allow you to enjoy a cup of tea. Our business center is equipped with a fax, and up-to-date technology. Grilling with your friends becomes a breeze on the barbecue located in our picnic area. These are just a few of the amenities designed especially for you. Encore at the Park is located just minutes ...