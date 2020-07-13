All apartments in Durham
Find more places like Encore At The Park.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Durham, NC
/
Encore At The Park
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:56 PM

Encore At The Park

Open Now until 6pm
2850 Courtney Creek Blvd · (919) 629-9312
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Durham
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2850 Courtney Creek Blvd, Durham, NC 27713

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1223 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,012

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 889 sqft

Unit 0425 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,032

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 889 sqft

Unit 0724 · Avail. Sep 17

$1,032

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 889 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0512 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,272

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1121 sqft

Unit 1413 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,272

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1168 sqft

Unit 1423 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,276

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1168 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Encore At The Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
pool
bbq/grill
parking
alarm system
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Encore at the Park in Durham, North Carolina offers one, two, and three bedroom floor plans that will allow you to relax and enjoy life. We offer a convenient location close to shopping and entertainment. From the time you enter our beautifully landscaped community, you'll know that you've discovered someplace special. Encore at the Park Apartments For Rent in Durham, North Carolina will allow you to relax while enjoying our amenities. Encore at the Park is a pet-friendly community with a resort-style pool, fitness studio, and a small cafe that will allow you to enjoy a cup of tea. Our business center is equipped with a fax, and up-to-date technology. Grilling with your friends becomes a breeze on the barbecue located in our picnic area. These are just a few of the amenities designed especially for you. Encore at the Park is located just minutes ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $87.50 - Sure Deposit, or $500 (refundable)
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300 (1 pet), $450 (2 pets)
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Encore At The Park have any available units?
Encore At The Park has 18 units available starting at $1,012 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Encore At The Park have?
Some of Encore At The Park's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Encore At The Park currently offering any rent specials?
Encore At The Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Encore At The Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Encore At The Park is pet friendly.
Does Encore At The Park offer parking?
Yes, Encore At The Park offers parking.
Does Encore At The Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Encore At The Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Encore At The Park have a pool?
Yes, Encore At The Park has a pool.
Does Encore At The Park have accessible units?
No, Encore At The Park does not have accessible units.
Does Encore At The Park have units with dishwashers?
No, Encore At The Park does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Encore At The Park have units with air conditioning?
No, Encore At The Park does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Encore At The Park?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Legacy at Meridian
1101 Exchange Pl
Durham, NC 27713
Mission Triangle Point
600 Discovery Way
Durham, NC 27703
The Hamptons at RTP
300 E Seaforth Dr
Durham, NC 27713
The Heights at Meridian
2543 Meridian Pkwy
Durham, NC 27713
Van Alen
511 South Mangum Street
Durham, NC 27701
ARIUM Southpoint
5140 Copper Ridge Dr
Durham, NC 27707
Morgan Reserve
5205 Barbee Chapel Rd
Durham, NC 27517
Magnolia Pointe
4801 Danube Ln
Durham, NC 27704

Similar Pages

Durham 1 BedroomsDurham 2 Bedrooms
Durham Apartments with ParkingDurham Pet Friendly Places
Durham Studio ApartmentsOrange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCGreensboro, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NC
Chapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NC
Wake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCHolly Springs, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hope ValleyDowntown Durham
WoodcroftDowning Creek
Old West Durham

Apartments Near Colleges

Duke UniversityDurham Technical Community College
Guilford CollegeFayetteville Technical Community College
Fayetteville State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity