All apartments in Durham
Find more places like 1309 Norton St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Durham, NC
/
1309 Norton St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

1309 Norton St

1309 Norton Street · (919) 471-2007 ext. 1004
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Durham
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1309 Norton Street, Durham, NC 27701
Trinity Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 1309 Norton St · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2515 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1309 Norton - FIVE bedrooms! - 5-bedroom, 3.5 bath brick ranch house in Trinity Park. 10 minutes walk (5 minutes by bicycle) to East Campus. Landscaped front yard and large fenced back yard with mature vegetation. House is 2,500 square feet, all large rooms with ample closet space. Separate eat in kitchen, den, living room, wood floors, fenced in yard. Ceiling fans in all rooms. Stove, fridge, microwave, dishwasher, and w/d connections. Rent includes all yard work and landscaping.

(RLNE5783100)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1309 Norton St have any available units?
1309 Norton St has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1309 Norton St have?
Some of 1309 Norton St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1309 Norton St currently offering any rent specials?
1309 Norton St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1309 Norton St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1309 Norton St is pet friendly.
Does 1309 Norton St offer parking?
No, 1309 Norton St does not offer parking.
Does 1309 Norton St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1309 Norton St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1309 Norton St have a pool?
No, 1309 Norton St does not have a pool.
Does 1309 Norton St have accessible units?
No, 1309 Norton St does not have accessible units.
Does 1309 Norton St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1309 Norton St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1309 Norton St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1309 Norton St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1309 Norton St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

200 East
200 Edinborough Dr
Durham, NC 27703
The Reserve at Ellis Crossing
400 Advancement Ave
Durham, NC 27703
Morgan Reserve
5205 Barbee Chapel Rd
Durham, NC 27517
The Belmont Apartments
1000 Mcqueen Drive
Durham, NC 27705
Solis Brightleaf
1005 West Main Street
Durham, NC 27701
Liberty Warehouse
530 Foster St
Durham, NC 27701
Foster on the Park
545 Foster Street
Durham, NC 27701
Falls Pointe at the Park
100 Cascade Falls Ln
Durham, NC 27713

Similar Pages

Durham 1 BedroomsDurham 2 Bedrooms
Durham Apartments with BalconyDurham Pet Friendly Places
Durham Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCGreensboro, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NC
Chapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NC
Wake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCHolly Springs, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hope ValleyDowntown Durham
WoodcroftDowning Creek
Old West Durham

Apartments Near Colleges

Duke UniversityDurham Technical Community College
Guilford CollegeFayetteville Technical Community College
Fayetteville State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity