1309 Norton St

Amenities
1309 Norton - FIVE bedrooms! - 5-bedroom, 3.5 bath brick ranch house in Trinity Park. 10 minutes walk (5 minutes by bicycle) to East Campus. Landscaped front yard and large fenced back yard with mature vegetation. House is 2,500 square feet, all large rooms with ample closet space. Separate eat in kitchen, den, living room, wood floors, fenced in yard. Ceiling fans in all rooms. Stove, fridge, microwave, dishwasher, and w/d connections. Rent includes all yard work and landscaping.
(RLNE5783100)