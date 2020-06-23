All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8225 Mattingridge Drive

8225 Mattingridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8225 Mattingridge Drive, Charlotte, NC 28270
Sardis Woods

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- 4 bedroom 2 bath house with a large deck and fenced in yard.

(RLNE4670986)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8225 Mattingridge Drive have any available units?
8225 Mattingridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8225 Mattingridge Drive have?
Some of 8225 Mattingridge Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8225 Mattingridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8225 Mattingridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8225 Mattingridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8225 Mattingridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8225 Mattingridge Drive offer parking?
No, 8225 Mattingridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8225 Mattingridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8225 Mattingridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8225 Mattingridge Drive have a pool?
No, 8225 Mattingridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8225 Mattingridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 8225 Mattingridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8225 Mattingridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8225 Mattingridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
