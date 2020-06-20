5751 Walrond Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony parking air conditioning some paid utils carpet oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

One side of a duplex, nice spacious bedrooms, nice backyard, and even a daycare across the street! Nice for a young family or for a single mother.



More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/24324



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4600233)