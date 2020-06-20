All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated April 18 2019 at 11:24 AM

5751 Walrond Avenue

5751 Walrond Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5751 Walrond Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
North Town Fork Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
One side of a duplex, nice spacious bedrooms, nice backyard, and even a daycare across the street! Nice for a young family or for a single mother.

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/24324

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4600233)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5751 Walrond Avenue have any available units?
5751 Walrond Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5751 Walrond Avenue have?
Some of 5751 Walrond Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5751 Walrond Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5751 Walrond Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5751 Walrond Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5751 Walrond Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 5751 Walrond Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5751 Walrond Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5751 Walrond Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5751 Walrond Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5751 Walrond Avenue have a pool?
No, 5751 Walrond Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5751 Walrond Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5751 Walrond Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5751 Walrond Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5751 Walrond Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
