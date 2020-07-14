All apartments in Kansas City
Prairie Walk Apartment Homes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 AM

Prairie Walk Apartment Homes

11026 College Ln · (816) 295-7569
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11026 College Ln, Kansas City, MO 64137
St. Catherine's Gardens

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 10973 · Avail. Aug 13

$705

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 618 sqft

Unit 10922 · Avail. Oct 4

$705

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 618 sqft

Unit 10925 · Avail. Aug 21

$715

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 609 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11000-2A · Avail. Oct 10

$805

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 10941 · Avail. Sep 29

$870

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 900 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Prairie Walk Apartment Homes.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
carport
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
package receiving
hot tub
Welcome to Prairie Walk Apartment Homes in South Kansas City, Missouri! We have 1 and 2-bedroom apartment homes and 2-bedroom town homes. Our community combines quality apartments, wonderful location, and excellent management to create a great rental experience. You’ll find comfort and convenience at Prairie Walk Apartment Homes.
Our neighborhood has a library, animal clinic, grocery store, and public park only 5 minutes away. Our convenient location near Highway 71 and I-435 gives our residents quick access to shopping, dining, entertainment, and downtown Kansas City.
All of our apartments will have a washer-dryer connections, patio or balcony, kitchen appliances, and walk-in closets. Not only are we pet friendly, but we also offer a swimming pool, 24 hour fitness facility, playground, basketball court, walking trail, and on-site laundry facility. Prairie Walk is in a cul-de-sac community in the wonderful Red Bridge neighborhood located 5 minutes from the highway. Being this close to

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100, $200, or $400
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 (first pet), $100 (additional pet)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month (first pet), $15/month (additional pet)
restrictions: no breed or weight restrictions
Parking Details: Covered lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Prairie Walk Apartment Homes have any available units?
Prairie Walk Apartment Homes has 5 units available starting at $705 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does Prairie Walk Apartment Homes have?
Some of Prairie Walk Apartment Homes's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Prairie Walk Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Prairie Walk Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Prairie Walk Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Prairie Walk Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Prairie Walk Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Prairie Walk Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Prairie Walk Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Prairie Walk Apartment Homes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Prairie Walk Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Prairie Walk Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Prairie Walk Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Prairie Walk Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Prairie Walk Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Prairie Walk Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
