Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center carport 24hr gym on-site laundry parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill package receiving hot tub

Welcome to Prairie Walk Apartment Homes in South Kansas City, Missouri! We have 1 and 2-bedroom apartment homes and 2-bedroom town homes. Our community combines quality apartments, wonderful location, and excellent management to create a great rental experience. You’ll find comfort and convenience at Prairie Walk Apartment Homes.

Our neighborhood has a library, animal clinic, grocery store, and public park only 5 minutes away. Our convenient location near Highway 71 and I-435 gives our residents quick access to shopping, dining, entertainment, and downtown Kansas City.

All of our apartments will have a washer-dryer connections, patio or balcony, kitchen appliances, and walk-in closets. Not only are we pet friendly, but we also offer a swimming pool, 24 hour fitness facility, playground, basketball court, walking trail, and on-site laundry facility. Prairie Walk is in a cul-de-sac community in the wonderful Red Bridge neighborhood located 5 minutes from the highway. Being this close to