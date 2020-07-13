All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:10 AM

Fountain View On The Plaza

4800 Oak St · (816) 307-1733
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Kansas City
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

4800 Oak St, Kansas City, MO 64112
Park Central-Research Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fountain View On The Plaza.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
bbq/grill
trash valet
Welcome to Fountain View on the Plaza, Kansas City's most prestigious address. Located in the heart of the Country Club Plaza, our community is surrounded by shopping, fine dining and entertainment venues. Near Ward Parkway and 48th Street, we're only 10 minutes from downtown Kansas City. It's a location you're sure to love! Fountain View on the Plaza has a variety of layouts including 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes featuring granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Schedule your tour today and see how convenient it can be living at Fountain View on the Plaza!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Fountain View On The Plaza have any available units?
Fountain View On The Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does Fountain View On The Plaza have?
Some of Fountain View On The Plaza's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fountain View On The Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
Fountain View On The Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Fountain View On The Plaza pet-friendly?
Yes, Fountain View On The Plaza is pet friendly.
Does Fountain View On The Plaza offer parking?
Yes, Fountain View On The Plaza offers parking.
Does Fountain View On The Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Fountain View On The Plaza offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Fountain View On The Plaza have a pool?
Yes, Fountain View On The Plaza has a pool.
Does Fountain View On The Plaza have accessible units?
No, Fountain View On The Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does Fountain View On The Plaza have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Fountain View On The Plaza has units with dishwashers.
