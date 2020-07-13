Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym pool 24hr maintenance garage parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system bbq/grill trash valet

Welcome to Fountain View on the Plaza, Kansas City's most prestigious address. Located in the heart of the Country Club Plaza, our community is surrounded by shopping, fine dining and entertainment venues. Near Ward Parkway and 48th Street, we're only 10 minutes from downtown Kansas City. It's a location you're sure to love! Fountain View on the Plaza has a variety of layouts including 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes featuring granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Schedule your tour today and see how convenient it can be living at Fountain View on the Plaza!