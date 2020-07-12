/
west plaza
275 Apartments for rent in West Plaza, Kansas City, MO
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
10 Units Available
Infinity at Plaza West
4440 Roanoke Pkwy, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$814
551 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
898 sqft
Conveniently located within easy walking distance to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Newly renovated units feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and hardwood floors. Tenants have access to pool, coffee bar, and clubhouse. Pet friendly. Note to client: Quartz countertops are in comment section, but granite countertops are in Unit features.
Last updated July 12 at 12:38pm
10 Units Available
West Hill Lofts
1106 W 47th St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,415
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
995 sqft
Ideally located community near the theater, art gallery and university. On-site business center, massage room, and fire pit area. Homes feature efficient appliances, fantastic views, large terraces, and beverage centers. In-home washers and dryers.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
5 Units Available
The 4700
4700 Roanoke Parkway, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
1150 sqft
Located in the coveted West Plaza area, The 4700 will surround you with luxury and comfort.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4632 Terrace St.
4632 Terrace Street, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,970
1260 sqft
4632 Terrace St. Available 08/01/20 Fantastic Updated Home in West Plaza - Location, Location, Location! You have to see this wonderful home in the West Plaza neighborhood.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
4513 Roanoke Pkwy - 2
4513 Roanoke Parkway, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$895
900 sqft
Great location to Plaza and Westport!! Walk or take a $5 Uber ride! SPECIAL!!!!!!!!! Half off first month rent if you move in by July 31st!!!!!!! Low administrative move-in fee of $250, no security deposit! Vintage building on Roanoke Pkwy, tucked
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4317 Fairmount Avenue
4317 Fairmount Avenue, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
Available 07/13/20 Beautiful Westport area home available for rent. Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/4317-fairmount-ave-kansas-city-mo-64111-usa/23de5801-1065-4e56-94fb-b5de0725f0fc (RLNE5912943)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4519 Holly St
4519 Holly Street, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1500 sqft
Brookside Plaza - Property Id: 263340 TOUR NOW! Plaza Living - This gorgeous home with adorable front porch features three bedrooms & one and a half bathrooms.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
1112 W 45th St - 3
1112 West 45th Street, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$850
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy West Plaza living at a great price! Gorgeous, well maintained 1 bd/1 bath condo. Enter in to your cute little foyer with open floor plan in to your living room or dining space.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
4326 Roanoke Pkwy - 102
4326 Roanoke Parkway, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$895
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy a beautiful, open concept condo, in Updated Vintage Building! West Plaza, Westport-choose your favorite! It's close to both! Walk to shops, dining, nightlife This unit is renovated with open kitchen, granite countertops, black appliances and
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
4740 Roanoke Pkwy Apt 901
4740 Roanoke Parkway, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1528 sqft
Enjoy Plaza living as it should be! The Carlton Plaza offers maintenance-free living, just steps to the Plaza! This 9th floor space offers space made for entertaining! A gallery-style kitchen is opened up for you & your guests to mingle throughout
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
4507 Roanoke Pkwy - 2
4507 Roanoke Parkway, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$995
850 sqft
Great location in the West Plaza! Walk to the Plaza or Wesport. This renovated condo comes with a new kitchen featuring new, white cabinets, new appliances and granite countertops! Fridge, gas stove, microwave and dishwasher provided.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4619 Mercier Street
4619 Mercier Street, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
West Plaza Home for rent, recently updated. Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/4619-mercier-st-kansas-city-mo-64112-usa/b2e8868f-bfd2-4735-b981-a4fae8a573c0 (RLNE5852536)
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
4626 Genessee Street, Bedroom 2A, www.livehomeroom.com
4626 Genesee Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$500
150 sqft
**this is a BEDROOM for rent by LiveHomeRoom** We provide affordable rent & instant community for working professionals.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
4509 Roanoke Pkwy - 3
4509 Roanoke Parkway, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$850
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Don't miss out on a great location at an awesome price!! West Plaza Condo, 1 bd, located on the 2nd floor Walk to shops, dining and nightlife.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1102 W 46th St.
1102 West 46th Street, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
2 Bed/ 1 Bath Condo in the Plaza - Work and play in this wonderful Plaza condo! Beautiful two bedroom, one bathroom located just a few blocks from the Country Club Plaza.This condo has spacious rooms and a large eat-in kitchen.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4417 Holly Street
4417 Holly St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$950
949 sqft
West Plaza 1 BR / 1BA Apartment - Property Id: 303098 Charming West Plaza 4-plex apartment for rent. Hardwood floors and original woodwork. Thermal windows have been added and Kitchen updated. French doors lead to private screened porch.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4331 Fairmount Avenue
4331 Fairmount Avenue, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
This 2 bed 1 bath duplex provides modern amenities at a reasonable price. It is a spacious unit (1100 square feet) with two big bedrooms each with large closets. Recently updated kitchen and appliances.
Results within 1 mile of West Plaza
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
130 Units Available
44 Washington
551 W 44th St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,301
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
New Apartments coming to the North Country Club Plaza / South Westport area in Spring 2020! 44 Washington will offer our residents a top of the line living experience, unparalleled in this area.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
11 Units Available
45 Madison
4445 Madison Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,360
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,271
1294 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with ceramic tile entryways, ceiling fans and fireplaces. Beat the heat during summer days in the pool. Shop at nearby Country Club Plaza. Near Hospital Hill.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
167 Units Available
Westley on Broadway
4111 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,144
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,209
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,274
1211 sqft
Live the Westport Way at Westley on Broadway. Westley on Broadway is an authentic 256-unit apartment community ideally located in the heart of KansasCity’s historical Westport area.
Last updated July 11 at 05:52pm
5 Units Available
West 39th Street
3895 State Line Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,237
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,752
979 sqft
Be the first to live in these one- or two-bedroom apartment homes located close to West 39th Street and KU Medical Center. Amenities include built-in desks, a gym, a bocce ball court and in-home laundry.
Last updated July 11 at 05:51pm
2 Units Available
Malvern Hill
3942 Adams Street #1, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$647
420 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy luxurious living in the city! Welcome home to Malvern Hill Apartment Homes in Kansas City, Kansas. We are the essence of tranquility tucked among the trees and rolling, lush landscape, to provide a lifestyle that is both attractive and relaxed.
Last updated July 12 at 05:00pm
15 Units Available
Plaza Club City Apartments
4621 Jefferson St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,215
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$945
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
790 sqft
Stone's throw from Country Club Plaza and its numerous shopping options, these homes feature large soaking tubs in bathrooms, spacious closets, and wood flooring. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym and a movie theater.
Last updated July 10 at 10:53pm
Contact for Availability
Brookside51
5100 Oak St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,294
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,621
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,214
1249 sqft
New construction residential community close to Union Theater and the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art. Units feature chef-style kitchens with movable kitchen islands and terraces with spectacular views.
