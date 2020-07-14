All apartments in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO
Raleigh Arms
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:01 AM

Raleigh Arms

3346 Gillham Rd · (816) 482-3297
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3346 Gillham Rd, Kansas City, MO 64109
North Hyde Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3344-3E · Avail. now

$1,135

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 685 sqft

Unit 3348-3E · Avail. Aug 5

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 685 sqft

Unit 3346-1W · Avail. Aug 31

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 685 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Raleigh Arms.

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
A quiet community with only six units per building, and two homes per floor, Raleigh Arms sits on the bus line and near freeways, just minutes from downtown and greater Kansas City. With its impressive brick exterior reminiscent of 1930's design, Raleigh Arms pays tribute to Hyde Park's rich architectural history, from the outer detailing and design to the interior stairways and banisters all original elements. History blends with the present, as you'll enjoy convenient amenities, such as ample storage units and an on-site clothing care center. Controlled building access provide comfort and convenience.

Raleigh Arms is part of the Mac Properties community of apartments in Midtown KC. Living here also means that you can choose to pay a nominal fee to have access to the Mac Neighborhood Amenities like The Gymnasium and The Carriage House Pool. See more at livingatmac.com/gymswim

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
Parking Details: private parking; street parking.
Storage Details: 6 x 8 outdoor storage unit: included with lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Raleigh Arms have any available units?
Raleigh Arms has 5 units available starting at $1,135 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does Raleigh Arms have?
Some of Raleigh Arms's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Raleigh Arms currently offering any rent specials?
Raleigh Arms is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Raleigh Arms pet-friendly?
Yes, Raleigh Arms is pet friendly.
Does Raleigh Arms offer parking?
Yes, Raleigh Arms offers parking.
Does Raleigh Arms have units with washers and dryers?
No, Raleigh Arms does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Raleigh Arms have a pool?
Yes, Raleigh Arms has a pool.
Does Raleigh Arms have accessible units?
No, Raleigh Arms does not have accessible units.
Does Raleigh Arms have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Raleigh Arms has units with dishwashers.
