patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated gym

A quiet community with only six units per building, and two homes per floor, Raleigh Arms sits on the bus line and near freeways, just minutes from downtown and greater Kansas City. With its impressive brick exterior reminiscent of 1930's design, Raleigh Arms pays tribute to Hyde Park's rich architectural history, from the outer detailing and design to the interior stairways and banisters all original elements. History blends with the present, as you'll enjoy convenient amenities, such as ample storage units and an on-site clothing care center. Controlled building access provide comfort and convenience.



Raleigh Arms is part of the Mac Properties community of apartments in Midtown KC. Living here also means that you can choose to pay a nominal fee to have access to the Mac Neighborhood Amenities like The Gymnasium and The Carriage House Pool. See more at livingatmac.com/gymswim