Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:19 AM

The Colonnades

100 West Armour Boulevard · (512) 887-3385
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 West Armour Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64111
Broadway Gillham

Price and availability

VERIFIED 21 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 110-G · Avail. Aug 6

$1,098

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 592 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 112-1 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,350

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 765 sqft

Unit 100-G · Avail. Sep 7

$1,459

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1036 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Colonnades.

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
accessible
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
google fiber
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
smoke-free community
This is one of Kansas City's coveted historic buildings built in 1902-1903 that were restored in 2017. The Colonnades consists of four self-sufficient buildings and 34 apartments in total overlooking Armour Blvd. Walking up to The Colonnades, you will see mature trees lining the street. This provides a shaded grass area leading up to the front porches supported by beautiful white columns of each building. As you approach, you will notice the historic detail preserved, but entering each apartment will give you a sense of modern living. The kitchens feature large marble-like quartz eating bars, pendant lighting, stainless appliances. The wood floors(basement units have matching plank flooring) were restored and the historic windows remain intact, providing a ton of natural light in each unit. These homes are pet friendly, Google Fiber ready, and have washer and dryer in-unit. We are proud help keep some of the neighborhood fabric in place while supplying updated apartments that have an intimate feeling of home.

The Colonnades is part of the Mac Properties community of apartments in Midtown KC. Living here also means that you can choose to pay a nominal fee to have access to the Mac Neighborhood Amenities like The Gymnasium and The Carriage House Pool. See more at livingatmac.com/gymswim

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: Admin fee-$100
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: 2 spaces provided.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Colonnades have any available units?
The Colonnades has 3 units available starting at $1,098 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does The Colonnades have?
Some of The Colonnades's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Colonnades currently offering any rent specials?
The Colonnades is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Colonnades pet-friendly?
Yes, The Colonnades is pet friendly.
Does The Colonnades offer parking?
Yes, The Colonnades offers parking.
Does The Colonnades have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Colonnades offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Colonnades have a pool?
Yes, The Colonnades has a pool.
Does The Colonnades have accessible units?
Yes, The Colonnades has accessible units.
Does The Colonnades have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Colonnades has units with dishwashers.
