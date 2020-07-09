Amenities

in unit laundry google fiber patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities accessible gym parking pool bike storage google fiber cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly smoke-free community

This is one of Kansas City's coveted historic buildings built in 1902-1903 that were restored in 2017. The Colonnades consists of four self-sufficient buildings and 34 apartments in total overlooking Armour Blvd. Walking up to The Colonnades, you will see mature trees lining the street. This provides a shaded grass area leading up to the front porches supported by beautiful white columns of each building. As you approach, you will notice the historic detail preserved, but entering each apartment will give you a sense of modern living. The kitchens feature large marble-like quartz eating bars, pendant lighting, stainless appliances. The wood floors(basement units have matching plank flooring) were restored and the historic windows remain intact, providing a ton of natural light in each unit. These homes are pet friendly, Google Fiber ready, and have washer and dryer in-unit. We are proud help keep some of the neighborhood fabric in place while supplying updated apartments that have an intimate feeling of home.



The Colonnades is part of the Mac Properties community of apartments in Midtown KC. Living here also means that you can choose to pay a nominal fee to have access to the Mac Neighborhood Amenities like The Gymnasium and The Carriage House Pool. See more at livingatmac.com/gymswim