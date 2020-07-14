615 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64109 Central Hyde Park
Price and availability
1 Bedroom
Unit 204 · Avail. now
$795
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 450 sqft
Unit 305 · Avail. Sep 8
$799
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 450 sqft
Unit 307 · Avail. now
$805
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 437 sqft
Amenities
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Renovated in 2014, the original details of the historic 1922 facade were restored, the residences were completely updated, and modern elements of design were integrated into exterior and interior alike.
Kenwood is part of the Mac Properties community of apartments in Midtown KC. Living here also means that you can choose to pay a nominal fee to have access to the Mac Neighborhood Amenities like The Gymnasium and The Carriage House Pool. See more at livingatmac.com/gymswim
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 1.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)