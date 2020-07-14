Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Renovated in 2014, the original details of the historic 1922 facade were restored, the residences were completely updated, and modern elements of design were integrated into exterior and interior alike.



Kenwood is part of the Mac Properties community of apartments in Midtown KC. Living here also means that you can choose to pay a nominal fee to have access to the Mac Neighborhood Amenities like The Gymnasium and The Carriage House Pool. See more at livingatmac.com/gymswim