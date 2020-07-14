All apartments in Kansas City
Kenwood
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:01 AM

Kenwood

615 E Armour Blvd · (816) 281-0952
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

615 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64109
Central Hyde Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Unit 305 · Avail. Sep 8

$799

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Unit 307 · Avail. now

$805

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 437 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Kenwood.

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Renovated in 2014, the original details of the historic 1922 facade were restored, the residences were completely updated, and modern elements of design were integrated into exterior and interior alike.

Kenwood is part of the Mac Properties community of apartments in Midtown KC. Living here also means that you can choose to pay a nominal fee to have access to the Mac Neighborhood Amenities like The Gymnasium and The Carriage House Pool. See more at livingatmac.com/gymswim

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 1.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Kenwood have any available units?
Kenwood has 5 units available starting at $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does Kenwood have?
Some of Kenwood's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Kenwood currently offering any rent specials?
Kenwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Kenwood pet-friendly?
Yes, Kenwood is pet friendly.
Does Kenwood offer parking?
Yes, Kenwood offers parking.
Does Kenwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, Kenwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Kenwood have a pool?
Yes, Kenwood has a pool.
Does Kenwood have accessible units?
No, Kenwood does not have accessible units.
Does Kenwood have units with dishwashers?
No, Kenwood does not have units with dishwashers.
