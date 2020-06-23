All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

5026 E. 7th St

5026 East 7th Street · No Longer Available
Location

5026 East 7th Street, Kansas City, MO 64124
Lykins

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
AVAILABLE NOW! - 5 bed, 3 bath - Perfect for LARGE families or Roommates - LARGE AND IN CHARGE!!! This spacious 5 bedroom home, boasts a huge kitchen with LOTS of cabinet and counter space, jacuzzi tub, tiled bathrooms, beautiful architecture and has a finished has beautiful flooring and basement with ample storage! You'll appreciate the yard and privacy when relaxing or entertaining on the enormous deck! Great location--tucked in a desirable neighborhood and close to everything!

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.

We require renter's insurance and a two-year-lease.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once an applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management.

Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net.

(RLNE2273877)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5026 E. 7th St have any available units?
5026 E. 7th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5026 E. 7th St have?
Some of 5026 E. 7th St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5026 E. 7th St currently offering any rent specials?
5026 E. 7th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5026 E. 7th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5026 E. 7th St is pet friendly.
Does 5026 E. 7th St offer parking?
No, 5026 E. 7th St does not offer parking.
Does 5026 E. 7th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5026 E. 7th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5026 E. 7th St have a pool?
No, 5026 E. 7th St does not have a pool.
Does 5026 E. 7th St have accessible units?
No, 5026 E. 7th St does not have accessible units.
Does 5026 E. 7th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5026 E. 7th St does not have units with dishwashers.
