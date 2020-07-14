The Retreat at Woodlands Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup bathtub oven range Property Amenities business center carport clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly hot tub

Welcome to The Retreat at Woodlands apartment home community! We are sure to be you and your family's next favorite apartment home!

The Retreat at Woodlands offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in South Kansas City, MO. Visit us and take a tour of our community. Check out our on-site amenities including a clubhouse, private pool and picnic areas. We're located less than 1 mile from I-435, Holmes Road, Route 71 and I-470. With easy access to all major interstates and highways, you would get where you need to be, when you need to be there, and fast! Numerous shopping, dining and entertainment options are available within 4 miles at the Town Center Plaza or the nearby The Country Club Plaza. Medical facilities and employment opportunities are less than 2 miles away at St. Joseph's Medical Center.



Give us a call or stop by today. Our onsite management and leasing team will be happy to show you one of our apartment homes that include private entrances, air conditioning, fireplaces, large cl