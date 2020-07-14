All apartments in Kansas City
The Retreat at Woodlands Apartments

510 E 101st St · (816) 307-0582
Location

510 E 101st St, Kansas City, MO 64170
Legacy East

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 414-301 · Avail. Jul 24

$810

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 770 sqft

Unit 506-302 · Avail. Sep 8

$810

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 770 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 506-201 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,009

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1066 sqft

Unit 506-301 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,159

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1066 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Retreat at Woodlands Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
business center
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
Welcome to The Retreat at Woodlands apartment home community! We are sure to be you and your family's next favorite apartment home!
The Retreat at Woodlands offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in South Kansas City, MO. Visit us and take a tour of our community. Check out our on-site amenities including a clubhouse, private pool and picnic areas. We're located less than 1 mile from I-435, Holmes Road, Route 71 and I-470. With easy access to all major interstates and highways, you would get where you need to be, when you need to be there, and fast! Numerous shopping, dining and entertainment options are available within 4 miles at the Town Center Plaza or the nearby The Country Club Plaza. Medical facilities and employment opportunities are less than 2 miles away at St. Joseph's Medical Center.

Give us a call or stop by today. Our onsite management and leasing team will be happy to show you one of our apartment homes that include private entrances, air conditioning, fireplaces, large cl

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200 or $300
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25.month or $40/month
restrictions: Require interview and approval
Parking Details: Covered lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Retreat at Woodlands Apartments have any available units?
The Retreat at Woodlands Apartments has 4 units available starting at $810 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does The Retreat at Woodlands Apartments have?
Some of The Retreat at Woodlands Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Retreat at Woodlands Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Retreat at Woodlands Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Retreat at Woodlands Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Retreat at Woodlands Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The Retreat at Woodlands Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Retreat at Woodlands Apartments offers parking.
Does The Retreat at Woodlands Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Retreat at Woodlands Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Retreat at Woodlands Apartments have a pool?
Yes, The Retreat at Woodlands Apartments has a pool.
Does The Retreat at Woodlands Apartments have accessible units?
No, The Retreat at Woodlands Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does The Retreat at Woodlands Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Retreat at Woodlands Apartments has units with dishwashers.
