All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like Armour Park.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
Armour Park
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:01 AM

Armour Park

608 E Armour Blvd · (816) 307-0151
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Central Hyde Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

608 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64109
Central Hyde Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 MIN AGO

4 Bedrooms

Unit 202 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,100

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1976 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Armour Park.

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Armour Park apartments feature hardwood floors, decorative fire places and granite counter tops. Located in historic Hyde Park, Armour Park is conveniently just a few minutes from the Plaza, Westport, and Martini Corner. The building has restricted access and gated parking is available.

Armour Park is part of the Mac Properties community of apartments in Midtown KC. Living here also means that you can choose to pay a nominal fee to have access to the Mac Neighborhood Amenities like The Gymnasium and The Carriage House Pool. See more at livingatmac.com/gymswim

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Parking a few blocks away. Price may vary.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Armour Park have any available units?
Armour Park has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does Armour Park have?
Some of Armour Park's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Armour Park currently offering any rent specials?
Armour Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Armour Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Armour Park is pet friendly.
Does Armour Park offer parking?
Yes, Armour Park offers parking.
Does Armour Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, Armour Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Armour Park have a pool?
Yes, Armour Park has a pool.
Does Armour Park have accessible units?
No, Armour Park does not have accessible units.
Does Armour Park have units with dishwashers?
No, Armour Park does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Armour Park?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

West Hill Lofts
1106 W 47th St
Kansas City, MO 64112
Quality Hill Apartments
1003 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64105
CityPlace At Westport
701 Westport Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Duke
500 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
The Colonnades
100 West Armour Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Falcon Point
829 Northwest 79 Terrace
Kansas City, MO 64118
Plaza Club City Apartments
4621 Jefferson St
Kansas City, MO 64112
Bennington Ridge
4027 N Bennington Ave
Kansas City, MO 64117

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity