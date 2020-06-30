Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Armour Park apartments feature hardwood floors, decorative fire places and granite counter tops. Located in historic Hyde Park, Armour Park is conveniently just a few minutes from the Plaza, Westport, and Martini Corner. The building has restricted access and gated parking is available.



Armour Park is part of the Mac Properties community of apartments in Midtown KC. Living here also means that you can choose to pay a nominal fee to have access to the Mac Neighborhood Amenities like The Gymnasium and The Carriage House Pool. See more at livingatmac.com/gymswim