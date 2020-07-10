Amenities

in unit laundry google fiber patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning w/d hookup bathtub extra storage fireplace ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse concierge dog park elevator 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage garage google fiber internet access valet service cats allowed accessible carport cc payments coffee bar dog grooming area e-payments fire pit hot tub key fob access media room new construction online portal package receiving playground smoke-free community

Saying that you get the best of all that Kansas City has to offer at Summit on Quality Hill isn't an overstatement. This celebrated location preserves the rich heritage of a 200-year old neighborhood, offers majestic panoramas of the historic West Bottoms, and downtown, and boasts easy accessibility to the Power and Light District, the Crossroads Arts District, and the Westside. Walk, bike or drive from the charming, tree-lined neighborhood of Quality Hill into your favorite Downtown Kansas City attractions. Summit on Quality Hill is steps to everything, yet miles above. From the contemporary conveniences of luxury amenities to the classic charm of its surrounding neighborhoods, Summit connects today's conveniences to a storytelling past. Please call for an appointment today.