Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:53 PM

Summit on Quality Hill

Open Now until 6pm
1200 Washington St · (816) 237-5049
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Lease & Enjoy $1,000 Off And No Security Deposit On All 1 & 2-Bedroom Floor Plans
Location

1200 Washington St, Kansas City, MO 64105
The Downtown Loop

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4103 · Avail. now

$1,242

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Unit 4105 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,303

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Unit 5103 · Avail. now

$1,310

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 836 sqft

See 17+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5109 · Avail. now

$1,674

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1284 sqft

Unit 4110 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,784

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1211 sqft

Unit 4210 · Avail. now

$1,789

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1211 sqft

See 14+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Summit on Quality Hill.

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
w/d hookup
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
concierge
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
google fiber
internet access
valet service
cats allowed
accessible
carport
cc payments
coffee bar
dog grooming area
e-payments
fire pit
hot tub
key fob access
media room
new construction
online portal
package receiving
playground
smoke-free community
Saying that you get the best of all that Kansas City has to offer at Summit on Quality Hill isn't an overstatement. This celebrated location preserves the rich heritage of a 200-year old neighborhood, offers majestic panoramas of the historic West Bottoms, and downtown, and boasts easy accessibility to the Power and Light District, the Crossroads Arts District, and the Westside. Walk, bike or drive from the charming, tree-lined neighborhood of Quality Hill into your favorite Downtown Kansas City attractions. Summit on Quality Hill is steps to everything, yet miles above. From the contemporary conveniences of luxury amenities to the classic charm of its surrounding neighborhoods, Summit connects today's conveniences to a storytelling past. Please call for an appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: Summit on Quality Hill is a pet friendly community with no weight restrictions! Please call for more details.
Parking Details: Other, assigned. Private assigned garage parking and surface parking available.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Summit on Quality Hill have any available units?
Summit on Quality Hill has 37 units available starting at $1,242 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does Summit on Quality Hill have?
Some of Summit on Quality Hill's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Summit on Quality Hill currently offering any rent specials?
Summit on Quality Hill is offering the following rent specials: Lease & Enjoy $1,000 Off And No Security Deposit On All 1 & 2-Bedroom Floor Plans
Is Summit on Quality Hill pet-friendly?
Yes, Summit on Quality Hill is pet friendly.
Does Summit on Quality Hill offer parking?
Yes, Summit on Quality Hill offers parking.
Does Summit on Quality Hill have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Summit on Quality Hill offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Summit on Quality Hill have a pool?
Yes, Summit on Quality Hill has a pool.
Does Summit on Quality Hill have accessible units?
Yes, Summit on Quality Hill has accessible units.
Does Summit on Quality Hill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Summit on Quality Hill has units with dishwashers.

