Amenities
Saying that you get the best of all that Kansas City has to offer at Summit on Quality Hill isn't an overstatement. This celebrated location preserves the rich heritage of a 200-year old neighborhood, offers majestic panoramas of the historic West Bottoms, and downtown, and boasts easy accessibility to the Power and Light District, the Crossroads Arts District, and the Westside. Walk, bike or drive from the charming, tree-lined neighborhood of Quality Hill into your favorite Downtown Kansas City attractions. Summit on Quality Hill is steps to everything, yet miles above. From the contemporary conveniences of luxury amenities to the classic charm of its surrounding neighborhoods, Summit connects today's conveniences to a storytelling past. Please call for an appointment today.