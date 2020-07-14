All apartments in Kansas City
Regency North Apartments

6024 N Jefferson St · (816) 307-2790
Location

6024 N Jefferson St, Kansas City, MO 64118
Stormy Acres

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6023-6 · Avail. Sep 19

$805

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1110 sqft

Unit 6108-5 · Avail. Aug 28

$830

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1160 sqft

Unit 6031-4 · Avail. Aug 1

$880

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1110 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Regency North Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
on-site laundry
e-payments
google fiber
hot tub
internet access
Welcome to Regency North Apartments! We are located North of the Missouri River, and offer apartment home living at it's finest! Our apartments are nestled in a quiet residential neighborhood offering our residents secluded living and tranquil enjoyment.

With the lush, wooded, and landscaped grounds that surround Regency North's apartment homes, you will find yourself in the secluded community you have always wished to be apart of! We are conveniently located right off of 169 highway and are just minutes from Downtown Kansas City and KC International Airport. Having easy access to all major highways and interstates that Kansas City, Missouri has to offer will get you where you need to go, when you need to be there, and fast!

Our community not only is pet friendly, but we offer a fitness facility, seasonal pool with sun deck, on site management staff, and a 24 hour emergency maintenance team! The perfect balance of location and relaxation makes Regency North Apartments the ideal locat

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100 (1 bedroom), $200 (2 bedroom), $300 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 first pet, $100 additional pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month first pet, $15/month additional pet
restrictions: None
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Regency North Apartments have any available units?
Regency North Apartments has 3 units available starting at $805 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does Regency North Apartments have?
Some of Regency North Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Regency North Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Regency North Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Regency North Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Regency North Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Regency North Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Regency North Apartments offers parking.
Does Regency North Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Regency North Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Regency North Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Regency North Apartments has a pool.
Does Regency North Apartments have accessible units?
No, Regency North Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Regency North Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Regency North Apartments has units with dishwashers.
