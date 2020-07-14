Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony dishwasher carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance on-site laundry e-payments google fiber hot tub internet access

Welcome to Regency North Apartments! We are located North of the Missouri River, and offer apartment home living at it's finest! Our apartments are nestled in a quiet residential neighborhood offering our residents secluded living and tranquil enjoyment.



With the lush, wooded, and landscaped grounds that surround Regency North's apartment homes, you will find yourself in the secluded community you have always wished to be apart of! We are conveniently located right off of 169 highway and are just minutes from Downtown Kansas City and KC International Airport. Having easy access to all major highways and interstates that Kansas City, Missouri has to offer will get you where you need to go, when you need to be there, and fast!



Our community not only is pet friendly, but we offer a fitness facility, seasonal pool with sun deck, on site management staff, and a 24 hour emergency maintenance team! The perfect balance of location and relaxation makes Regency North Apartments the ideal locat