4611 Northeast 47th Street

Amenities

hardwood floors dogs allowed parking oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking dogs allowed pet friendly

Cozy home in quiet neighborhood. This home has hardwoods throughout. Spacious kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Large fenced in yard. Large basement great for storage! Email me today for a showing! Homebuykc@gmail.com



More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/37560



(RLNE4917936)