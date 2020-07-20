4611 Northeast 47th Street, Kansas City, MO 64117 Winnwood
Amenities
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy home in quiet neighborhood. This home has hardwoods throughout. Spacious kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Large fenced in yard. Large basement great for storage! Email me today for a showing! Homebuykc@gmail.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4611 Northeast 47th Street have any available units?
4611 Northeast 47th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.