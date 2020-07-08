Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator bathtub oven walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard elevator parking garage google fiber cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance cc payments coffee bar e-payments internet access online portal

Waldo Heights, located in South Kansas City one block east of 81st and Holmes Road, offers open and spacious floor plans that will match your wants and your needs. We provide convenience for your daily commute with easy access to I-435, Hwy 71, I-49, I-470, and a KC Metro bus stop right off the property. Waldo Heights is within walking distance of the Waldo District and only 5 minutes from UMKC, Rockhurst University, Avila University, and the historic Country Club Plaza. Set in the Kansas City School District, you will be within 10 minutes of Rockhurst High School, St. Theresa's Academy, the Sprint Center, and all that Westport and Downtown Kansas City has to offer. Live at Waldo Heights and get where you need to go.Have questions? Our Team is Here to Help.