Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:39 PM

Waldo Heights

8101 Campbell St · (816) 239-2496
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8101 Campbell St, Kansas City, MO 64131
Waldo

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 8105-4 · Avail. now

$590

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 747 sqft

Unit 8001-207 · Avail. now

$609

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 8024-212 · Avail. now

$609

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8101-313 · Avail. now

$639

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 901 sqft

Unit 8111-102 · Avail. now

$649

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 954 sqft

Unit 8131-3 · Avail. now

$659

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Waldo Heights.

Amenities

24hr laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
bathtub
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
parking
garage
google fiber
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
coffee bar
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Waldo Heights, located in South Kansas City one block east of 81st and Holmes Road, offers open and spacious floor plans that will match your wants and your needs. We provide convenience for your daily commute with easy access to I-435, Hwy 71, I-49, I-470, and a KC Metro bus stop right off the property. Waldo Heights is within walking distance of the Waldo District and only 5 minutes from UMKC, Rockhurst University, Avila University, and the historic Country Club Plaza. Set in the Kansas City School District, you will be within 10 minutes of Rockhurst High School, St. Theresa's Academy, the Sprint Center, and all that Westport and Downtown Kansas City has to offer. Live at Waldo Heights and get where you need to go.Have questions? Our Team is Here to Help.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: Studio & 1 Bed $300 / 2 Bed $450
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 (under 25 lbs) $350 (over 25 lbs)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Surface lot. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Waldo Heights have any available units?
Waldo Heights has 9 units available starting at $590 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does Waldo Heights have?
Some of Waldo Heights's amenities include 24hr laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Waldo Heights currently offering any rent specials?
Waldo Heights is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Waldo Heights pet-friendly?
Yes, Waldo Heights is pet friendly.
Does Waldo Heights offer parking?
Yes, Waldo Heights offers parking.
Does Waldo Heights have units with washers and dryers?
No, Waldo Heights does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Waldo Heights have a pool?
No, Waldo Heights does not have a pool.
Does Waldo Heights have accessible units?
No, Waldo Heights does not have accessible units.
Does Waldo Heights have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Waldo Heights has units with dishwashers.
