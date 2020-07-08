All apartments in Kansas City
Apex on Quality Hill
Apex on Quality Hill

1050 Jefferson St · (833) 600-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Lease & Enjoy 2-Months Free and No Security Deposit on ALL Floor Plans!
Location

1050 Jefferson St, Kansas City, MO 64105
The Downtown Loop

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 108 · Avail. now

$1,431

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 845 sqft

Unit 316 · Avail. now

$1,480

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 893 sqft

Unit 419 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,531

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 754 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 211 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1186 sqft

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$1,867

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1368 sqft

Unit 211 · Avail. now

$1,888

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1285 sqft

See 9+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Apex on Quality Hill.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
hot tub
internet access
elevator
garage
parking
pool
gym
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
clubhouse
package receiving
pool table
Just steps from Clark Point in the richly historic Quality Hill neighborhood, this pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom luxury apartment community offers prime location benefits, high-end interior appointments, and modern conveniences. Each of the floor plans offers large energy-efficient windows that create an airy and breezy feeling with the bonus of a private patio or balcony that gives each apartment sweeping views of the West Bottoms, Kansas and Missouri River, or and downtown Kansas City. Enjoy high-end kitchen features like expansive granite countertops, 42-inch custom cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Most bedrooms easily accommodate a king-size bed, includes a large walk-in closet with tons of storage and an ensuite spa-like bathroom with a deep soaking tub and massage showerhead. Every apartment offers a full-size front-load washer and dryer, digital thermostat, and high-speed internet. These luxury touches aren't just limited to the apartments. This community ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150
Move-in Fees: $225 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: The community has no weight limits and is happy to have most breeds of dogs. However, because certain dogs do not thrive in a community environment, we cannot accommodate the following breeds, dogs resembling these breeds or mixes of these breeds: Akita; American Staffordshire Terrier; Bull Terrier; Chow; Doberman; German Shepherd; Pit Bull; Canary Mastiff; Rottweiler and wolf hybrid. Exotic/farm animals are not allowed in the apartments, either.
Parking Details: Other, assigned. Off-street and garage parking available.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Apex on Quality Hill have any available units?
Apex on Quality Hill has 20 units available starting at $1,431 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does Apex on Quality Hill have?
Some of Apex on Quality Hill's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Apex on Quality Hill currently offering any rent specials?
Apex on Quality Hill is offering the following rent specials: Lease & Enjoy 2-Months Free and No Security Deposit on ALL Floor Plans!
Is Apex on Quality Hill pet-friendly?
Yes, Apex on Quality Hill is pet friendly.
Does Apex on Quality Hill offer parking?
Yes, Apex on Quality Hill offers parking.
Does Apex on Quality Hill have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Apex on Quality Hill offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Apex on Quality Hill have a pool?
Yes, Apex on Quality Hill has a pool.
Does Apex on Quality Hill have accessible units?
No, Apex on Quality Hill does not have accessible units.
Does Apex on Quality Hill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Apex on Quality Hill has units with dishwashers.
