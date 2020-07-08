Apex on Quality Hill

Amenities
Just steps from Clark Point in the richly historic Quality Hill neighborhood, this pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom luxury apartment community offers prime location benefits, high-end interior appointments, and modern conveniences. Each of the floor plans offers large energy-efficient windows that create an airy and breezy feeling with the bonus of a private patio or balcony that gives each apartment sweeping views of the West Bottoms, Kansas and Missouri River, or and downtown Kansas City. Enjoy high-end kitchen features like expansive granite countertops, 42-inch custom cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Most bedrooms easily accommodate a king-size bed, includes a large walk-in closet with tons of storage and an ensuite spa-like bathroom with a deep soaking tub and massage showerhead. Every apartment offers a full-size front-load washer and dryer, digital thermostat, and high-speed internet. These luxury touches aren't just limited to the apartments. This community ...