Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony recently renovated oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse elevator gym parking pool bike storage internet access dogs allowed cats allowed on-site laundry pet friendly

Ambassador, located at Broadway and Knickerbocker Street, was constructed in 1925 to be the largest apartment hotel in Kansas City. Like the architecture of Country Club Plaza, Ambassador was designed in the Spanish Revival Style, as seen in its painted stucco, decorative tiles, terra cotta, tile roofs, and ornamental ironwork. The rooftop garden overlooking the city was often a common hangout for starlets such as Kim Novak. The newly restored apartment features 112 studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments with a clean, contemporary, and efficient design. Centrally located on one of the most prominent streets in Kansas City that connects the Plaza, Westport, and Downtown, the Ambassador on Broadway Street offers convenience and accessibility. The resident rooftop lounge and deck will allow residents to entertain, relax or work with an unobstructed view north to downtown Kansas City.



Ambassador is part of the Mac Properties community of apartments in Midtown KC. Living here also means that you can choose to pay a nominal fee to have access to the Mac Neighborhood Amenities like The Gymnasium and The Carriage House Pool. See more at livingatmac.com/gymswim