Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:14 AM

Ambassador

3560 Broadway St · (816) 307-1728
Location

3560 Broadway St, Kansas City, MO 64111
Hanover Place

Price and availability

VERIFIED 18 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 114 · Avail. now

$795

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 419 sqft

Unit 104 · Avail. Jul 30

$833

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 373 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 511 · Avail. Aug 3

$915

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 563 sqft

Unit 302 · Avail. Oct 7

$920

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 627 sqft

Unit 202 · Avail. Aug 31

$975

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 627 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 512 · Avail. now

$1,240

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 906 sqft

Unit 207 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,240

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 907 sqft

Unit 405 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 880 sqft

See 10+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ambassador.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
internet access
dogs allowed
cats allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
Ambassador, located at Broadway and Knickerbocker Street, was constructed in 1925 to be the largest apartment hotel in Kansas City. Like the architecture of Country Club Plaza, Ambassador was designed in the Spanish Revival Style, as seen in its painted stucco, decorative tiles, terra cotta, tile roofs, and ornamental ironwork. The rooftop garden overlooking the city was often a common hangout for starlets such as Kim Novak. The newly restored apartment features 112 studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments with a clean, contemporary, and efficient design. Centrally located on one of the most prominent streets in Kansas City that connects the Plaza, Westport, and Downtown, the Ambassador on Broadway Street offers convenience and accessibility. The resident rooftop lounge and deck will allow residents to entertain, relax or work with an unobstructed view north to downtown Kansas City.

Ambassador is part of the Mac Properties community of apartments in Midtown KC. Living here also means that you can choose to pay a nominal fee to have access to the Mac Neighborhood Amenities like The Gymnasium and The Carriage House Pool. See more at livingatmac.com/gymswim

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
limit: 2 pets maximum
Storage Details: storage lockers

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Ambassador have any available units?
Ambassador has 22 units available starting at $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does Ambassador have?
Some of Ambassador's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ambassador currently offering any rent specials?
Ambassador is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ambassador pet-friendly?
Yes, Ambassador is pet friendly.
Does Ambassador offer parking?
Yes, Ambassador offers parking.
Does Ambassador have units with washers and dryers?
No, Ambassador does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Ambassador have a pool?
Yes, Ambassador has a pool.
Does Ambassador have accessible units?
No, Ambassador does not have accessible units.
Does Ambassador have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ambassador has units with dishwashers.

