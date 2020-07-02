Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dog park pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly garage parking gym bbq/grill clubhouse hot tub playground volleyball court

At Falcon Falls Apartments and Homes, pets are welcome (breed restrictions apply). Take a nice long walk with your furry friend around our residential neighborhood, or spend some quality time together at our onsite dog park!



Falcon Falls Apartments and Homes is beautifully situated in Northern Kansas City with easy access to 169, I-29, and I-35 for a convenient commute anywhere in the KC metro area. Located just minutes from the KCI Airport and from downtown Kansas City, our peaceful community is found in the highly regarded Parkhill School District, near Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary and Park University. Many restaurants, shopping malls, grocery stores, and pharmacies are located nearby as well, making life at Falcon Falls as convenient as it is affordable.



We have no doubt that you will fall in love with Falcon Falls Apartments and Homes, where you can enjoy the unique style, dramatic landscaping, and the personalized service you deserve.