Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:05 PM

Falcon Falls

6943 N Bedford Ave · (816) 307-3765
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6943 N Bedford Ave, Kansas City, MO 64151
Barry Harbour

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 days AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1436 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1436 sqft

Unit 7200 · Avail. now

$1,925

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1734 sqft

Unit M · Avail. Aug 29

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1600 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Falcon Falls.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dog park
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
garage
parking
gym
bbq/grill
clubhouse
hot tub
playground
volleyball court
At Falcon Falls Apartments and Homes, pets are welcome (breed restrictions apply). Take a nice long walk with your furry friend around our residential neighborhood, or spend some quality time together at our onsite dog park!

Falcon Falls Apartments and Homes is beautifully situated in Northern Kansas City with easy access to 169, I-29, and I-35 for a convenient commute anywhere in the KC metro area. Located just minutes from the KCI Airport and from downtown Kansas City, our peaceful community is found in the highly regarded Parkhill School District, near Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary and Park University. Many restaurants, shopping malls, grocery stores, and pharmacies are located nearby as well, making life at Falcon Falls as convenient as it is affordable.

We have no doubt that you will fall in love with Falcon Falls Apartments and Homes, where you can enjoy the unique style, dramatic landscaping, and the personalized service you deserve.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $100 for apartments, $200 Townhomes & Duplexes and $750 Single Family Homes
Move-in Fees: $200 for apartments, $400 Townhomes & Duplexes and $750 Single Family Homes
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 (1 pet), $900 (2 pets)
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Detached garage: $75/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Falcon Falls have any available units?
Falcon Falls has 4 units available starting at $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does Falcon Falls have?
Some of Falcon Falls's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Falcon Falls currently offering any rent specials?
Falcon Falls is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Falcon Falls pet-friendly?
Yes, Falcon Falls is pet friendly.
Does Falcon Falls offer parking?
Yes, Falcon Falls offers parking.
Does Falcon Falls have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Falcon Falls offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Falcon Falls have a pool?
Yes, Falcon Falls has a pool.
Does Falcon Falls have accessible units?
No, Falcon Falls does not have accessible units.
Does Falcon Falls have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Falcon Falls has units with dishwashers.
