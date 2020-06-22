4404 Roanoke Parkway

Amenities

google fiber patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed google fiber pet friendly

LIMITED TIME SPECIAL: 1/2 off deposit



Lease a newly renovated luxury apartment at The Drake in the desirable West Plaza!



– In-unit laundry

– 24-hour emergency maintenance

– Free Google Fiber

– Patio/deck access

– No monthly pet fee



Hardwood floors, generous living and dining space with abundant windows and natural light welcome you home! Granite countertops, upgraded cabinetry and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen make it hard to leave.



Enjoy the convenience of the most centrally located neighborhood communities in Kansas City: West Plaza. This newly renovated, vintage-modern apartment is within walking distance from both Westport and the Country Club Plaza, two of Kansas City’s most popular districts for shopping and entertainment.



Price reflects 1 month free on 13 month lease special! Rent varies based on lease length.



Contact us today to start your application!

Contact us to schedule a showing.