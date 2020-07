Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet microwave oven range smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar concierge 24hr gym parking pool bike storage hot tub key fob access sauna accessible elevator garage bbq/grill business center conference room courtyard guest suite internet cafe lobby online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community

Live the Westport Way at Westley on Broadway. Westley on Broadway is an authentic 256-unit apartment community ideally located in the heart of KansasCity’s historical Westport area. This location supports an urban lifestyle and will become the heartbeat of the eclectic community. Inside, the sophisticated clubroom, refreshing outdoor pool and amenity deck, and additional amenity areas create an approachable and relaxed living experience unlike anywhere else.