Kansas City, MO
The Hamilton
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:22 AM

The Hamilton

701 E Armour Blvd · (816) 912-4340
Location

701 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64109
Central Hyde Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 18 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 213 · Avail. Aug 3

$780

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 510 sqft

Unit 611 · Avail. Sep 7

$785

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 510 sqft

Unit 406 · Avail. Aug 7

$795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 510 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 412 · Avail. Aug 10

$930

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 714 sqft

Unit 512 · Avail. Sep 7

$940

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 714 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Hamilton.

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
Ideally located just minutes from downtown Kansas City and Westport, this corner property projects the simple geometry of the 1950's architecture, offering clean lines against an alternating brick backdrop. Expansive windows usher in generous light, providing views of the bustling neighborhood including Hyde Park below. Inside, updated homes blend modern design and comfort to create an ideal living environment in the center of historic Hyde Park.

The Hamilton is part of the Mac Properties community of apartments in Midtown KC. Living here also means that you can choose to pay a nominal fee to have access to the Mac Neighborhood Amenities like The Gymnasium and The Carriage House Pool. See more at livingatmac.com/gymswim

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 3 pets maximum
Parking Details: reserved covered spot.
Storage Details: outdoor patio storage;

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Hamilton have any available units?
The Hamilton has 10 units available starting at $780 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does The Hamilton have?
Some of The Hamilton's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Hamilton currently offering any rent specials?
The Hamilton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Hamilton pet-friendly?
Yes, The Hamilton is pet friendly.
Does The Hamilton offer parking?
Yes, The Hamilton offers parking.
Does The Hamilton have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Hamilton does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Hamilton have a pool?
Yes, The Hamilton has a pool.
Does The Hamilton have accessible units?
No, The Hamilton does not have accessible units.
Does The Hamilton have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Hamilton has units with dishwashers.
