Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym parking pool bike storage

Ideally located just minutes from downtown Kansas City and Westport, this corner property projects the simple geometry of the 1950's architecture, offering clean lines against an alternating brick backdrop. Expansive windows usher in generous light, providing views of the bustling neighborhood including Hyde Park below. Inside, updated homes blend modern design and comfort to create an ideal living environment in the center of historic Hyde Park.



The Hamilton is part of the Mac Properties community of apartments in Midtown KC. Living here also means that you can choose to pay a nominal fee to have access to the Mac Neighborhood Amenities like The Gymnasium and The Carriage House Pool. See more at livingatmac.com/gymswim