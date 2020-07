Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Victorian House is a single family home for rent. Enjoy luxurious space with gorgeous hardwood floors and a completely renovated Kitchen. Two bright sunrooms open up the house to Hyde Park and its airy atmosphere. A large fireplace warms and invites resident to cozy up with a good book. Two wooden staircases reflect one another leading to the second floor. Victorian House offers spacious and lovely rooms while being both comfortable and convenient.



Victorian House is part of the Mac Properties community of apartments in Midtown KC. Living here also means that you can choose to pay a nominal fee to have access to the Mac Neighborhood Amenities like The Gymnasium and The Carriage House Pool. See more at livingatmac.com/gymswim