All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like Yankee Hill.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
Yankee Hill
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

Yankee Hill

3430 Gillham Rd · (816) 253-8637
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
North Hyde Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3430 Gillham Rd, Kansas City, MO 64109
North Hyde Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 22 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 05 · Avail. now

$1,255

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Unit 10 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,265

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Unit 03 · Avail. now

$1,265

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Yankee Hill.

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
With its striking red brick exterior, Yankee Hill represents Hyde Park's rich architectural history. Inside, large, modern apartments create cozy living spaces. Centrally located in Midtown and near major universities, the property provides easy access to freeways and bus routes as well as a variety of activities, restaurants and neighborhood nightlife.

Yankee Hill residents have free access to Mac's neighborhood pool and Carriage House lounge. For a nominal fee, residents can also use The Gymnasium. See details at livingatmac.com/gymswim.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Yankee Hill have any available units?
Yankee Hill has 4 units available starting at $1,255 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does Yankee Hill have?
Some of Yankee Hill's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Yankee Hill currently offering any rent specials?
Yankee Hill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Yankee Hill pet-friendly?
Yes, Yankee Hill is pet friendly.
Does Yankee Hill offer parking?
Yes, Yankee Hill offers parking.
Does Yankee Hill have units with washers and dryers?
No, Yankee Hill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Yankee Hill have a pool?
Yes, Yankee Hill has a pool.
Does Yankee Hill have accessible units?
No, Yankee Hill does not have accessible units.
Does Yankee Hill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Yankee Hill has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Yankee Hill?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Arabell - 3740 Warwick
3740 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
3435 Main
3435 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64111
RM West
237 W 4th St
Kansas City, MO 64105
The Hawkins - 815-817 E 42nd
815 E 42nd St
Kansas City, MO 64110
Kenwood
615 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
The Duke
500 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Paradise Flats
308 E 34th St
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Newbern
525 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity