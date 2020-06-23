All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated April 10 2019 at 10:43 AM

1110 Ward Parkway - 1

1110 Ward Pkwy · No Longer Available
Location

1110 Ward Pkwy, Kansas City, MO 64112
Westwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
cats allowed
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
This is The Life! TRUE EXECUTIVE LIVING. Classic Home. ALL MODERN amenities. F. Scott Fitzgerald character with all the updates. Steps to Plaza, sits on the hill and has park-like views over Brush Creek with a big backyard to play. There's only one other unit in this 2-flat duplex upper unit Great for young professionals, relocations or retirees looking to move to the Plaza!

This spacious, 2000 SF, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom on Ward Parkway is gorgeous and was fully remodeled in 2009. Brand new kitchen, stainless appliances, cherry cabinets, granite counter tops. New Master bath with 3 showerheads, travertine and glass enclosure.

Classic 12in Crown Mouldings in LR and DR, HUGE living room, TV/sun room, formal dining room. Brush Creek and Park-like views. Laundry in Master BR. Garage and off-street parking. All new energy-efficient windows, new central air and furnace. Huge back yard and deck. Walk to plaza. 1110 Ward Parkway. Cats are OK, no dogs please. One year lease, one month rent for deposit.

Contact ANDY at 816-728-4640. Available June 15th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1110 Ward Parkway - 1 have any available units?
1110 Ward Parkway - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1110 Ward Parkway - 1 have?
Some of 1110 Ward Parkway - 1's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1110 Ward Parkway - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1110 Ward Parkway - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1110 Ward Parkway - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1110 Ward Parkway - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1110 Ward Parkway - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1110 Ward Parkway - 1 does offer parking.
Does 1110 Ward Parkway - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1110 Ward Parkway - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1110 Ward Parkway - 1 have a pool?
No, 1110 Ward Parkway - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1110 Ward Parkway - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1110 Ward Parkway - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1110 Ward Parkway - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1110 Ward Parkway - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
