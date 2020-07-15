Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel hardwood floors bathtub ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge dog park elevator fire pit 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill hot tub package receiving yoga cats allowed conference room courtyard dog grooming area game room guest suite internet access key fob access media room pool table

New Apartments coming to the North Country Club Plaza / South Westport area in Spring 2020! 44 Washington will offer our residents a top of the line living experience, unparalleled in this area. Find your perfect fit in one of our sixteen floor plans, ranging from Executive Suites to a 3 Bedroom Apartment, and experience our unique Smart Home Apartments. Every home includes mobile app and Alexa voice control of your door lock, thermostat and light switches! Start your day with a workout in our elite Fitness Center, featuring our private Yoga and Cycle Studios, then grab a quick snack at our 24-hour Mini-Market. Catch a ride to work on one of our rentable bikes, and reward yourself at the end of a long day with a dip in our resort-style Pool, featuring a swim-up bar. Between our top-of-the-line amenities and our concierge-level services, you will want nothing less for your new home at 44 Washington!