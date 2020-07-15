All apartments in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO
44 Washington
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:59 AM

44 Washington

551 W 44th St · (304) 982-8173
Location

551 W 44th St, Kansas City, MO 64111
Roanoke

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 227 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,303

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 552 sqft

Unit 228 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,303

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 552 sqft

Unit 128 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,328

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 552 sqft

See 83+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 502 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 915 sqft

Unit 200 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 941 sqft

Unit 300 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 941 sqft

See 40+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 44 Washington.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
hardwood floors
bathtub
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
dog park
elevator
fire pit
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
package receiving
yoga
cats allowed
conference room
courtyard
dog grooming area
game room
guest suite
internet access
key fob access
media room
pool table
New Apartments coming to the North Country Club Plaza / South Westport area in Spring 2020! 44 Washington will offer our residents a top of the line living experience, unparalleled in this area. Find your perfect fit in one of our sixteen floor plans, ranging from Executive Suites to a 3 Bedroom Apartment, and experience our unique Smart Home Apartments. Every home includes mobile app and Alexa voice control of your door lock, thermostat and light switches! Start your day with a workout in our elite Fitness Center, featuring our private Yoga and Cycle Studios, then grab a quick snack at our 24-hour Mini-Market. Catch a ride to work on one of our rentable bikes, and reward yourself at the end of a long day with a dip in our resort-style Pool, featuring a swim-up bar. Between our top-of-the-line amenities and our concierge-level services, you will want nothing less for your new home at 44 Washington!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $250 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Resident Convenience Fee: $50/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $335 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to call during our normal business hours to ask about our pet policies and our pet-friendly amenities.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Assigned Covered Parking: 1 Per Unit, Additional Spot: $150/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44 Washington have any available units?
44 Washington has 129 units available starting at $1,303 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 44 Washington have?
Some of 44 Washington's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44 Washington currently offering any rent specials?
44 Washington is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44 Washington pet-friendly?
Yes, 44 Washington is pet friendly.
Does 44 Washington offer parking?
Yes, 44 Washington offers parking.
Does 44 Washington have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 44 Washington offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 44 Washington have a pool?
Yes, 44 Washington has a pool.
Does 44 Washington have accessible units?
No, 44 Washington does not have accessible units.
Does 44 Washington have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 44 Washington has units with dishwashers.
