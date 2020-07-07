909 Walnut

Lease Length: 6 months, 9 months, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: 1/2 month's rent
Move-in Fees: $250 admin; $50 utility fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $30
Parking Details: 7-Story Parking Garage is connected to building.
Storage Details: 100 on-site additional storage units available for lease by tenants
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.