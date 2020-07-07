All apartments in Kansas City
909 Walnut
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:20 AM

909 Walnut

909 Walnut St · (850) 608-5337
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

909 Walnut St, Kansas City, MO 64106
The Downtown Loop

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-1001 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,205

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 794 sqft

Unit 1-1404 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,235

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 1-2301 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,246

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 794 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-1303 · Avail. now

$2,047

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1057 sqft

Unit 1-3001 · Avail. Sep 7

$2,067

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1581 sqft

Unit 1-2006 · Avail. Aug 3

$2,188

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 909 Walnut.

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
nest technology
wine room
granite counters
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
ice maker
recently renovated
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
google fiber
internet access
pet friendly
yoga
accessible
24hr concierge
24hr maintenance
bike storage
car charging
cc payments
coffee bar
community garden
courtyard
dog grooming area
e-payments
game room
green community
guest parking
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
media room
nest technology
online portal
package receiving
pool table
trash valet
wine room
Located in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, 909 Walnut is a historically significant building offering the very best in high-rise living. Two iconic twin spires top off the 35-story tower known for its beautiful architecture, sweeping city views and luxurious amenities. Complementing the historic exterior, the interiors of 909 Walnut have been carefully renovated into one- and two-bedroom residences designed with high-end finishes and hardwood floors. Committed to the health and convenience of each resident, the building offers a state-of-the-art fitness center and yoga studio, resident lounge, on-site market and multiple outdoor spaces, including an award-winning rooftop garden.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 9 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: 1/2 month's rent
Move-in Fees: $250 admin; $50 utility fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $30
Parking Details: 7-Story Parking Garage is connected to building.
Storage Details: 100 on-site additional storage units available for lease by tenants
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 909 Walnut have any available units?
909 Walnut has 9 units available starting at $1,205 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 909 Walnut have?
Some of 909 Walnut's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and nest technology. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 909 Walnut currently offering any rent specials?
909 Walnut is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 Walnut pet-friendly?
Yes, 909 Walnut is pet friendly.
Does 909 Walnut offer parking?
Yes, 909 Walnut offers parking.
Does 909 Walnut have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 909 Walnut offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 Walnut have a pool?
No, 909 Walnut does not have a pool.
Does 909 Walnut have accessible units?
Yes, 909 Walnut has accessible units.
Does 909 Walnut have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 909 Walnut has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 909 Walnut?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List's Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

