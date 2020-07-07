Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage ice maker recently renovated walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse elevator 24hr gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage google fiber internet access pet friendly yoga accessible 24hr concierge 24hr maintenance bike storage car charging cc payments coffee bar community garden courtyard dog grooming area e-payments game room green community guest parking internet cafe key fob access lobby media room nest technology online portal package receiving pool table trash valet wine room

Located in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, 909 Walnut is a historically significant building offering the very best in high-rise living. Two iconic twin spires top off the 35-story tower known for its beautiful architecture, sweeping city views and luxurious amenities. Complementing the historic exterior, the interiors of 909 Walnut have been carefully renovated into one- and two-bedroom residences designed with high-end finishes and hardwood floors. Committed to the health and convenience of each resident, the building offers a state-of-the-art fitness center and yoga studio, resident lounge, on-site market and multiple outdoor spaces, including an award-winning rooftop garden.