All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like
The Newbern.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
The Newbern
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:01 AM

The Newbern

525 E Armour Blvd · (816) 307-1415
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Central Hyde Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

525 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64109
Central Hyde Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 22 MIN AGO

Studio

Unit 408 · Avail. Aug 27

$900

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 657 sqft

Unit 508 · Avail. Aug 7

$905

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 657 sqft

Unit 608 · Avail. Jul 17

$910

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 657 sqft

See 2+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 401 · Avail. Sep 16

$970

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 616 sqft

Unit 501 · Avail. Aug 28

$975

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 616 sqft

Unit 504 · Avail. now

$985

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 686 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 506 · Avail. now

$1,315

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1032 sqft

Unit 606 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,320

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1032 sqft

Unit 112 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,320

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1034 sqft

See 13+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Newbern.

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
internet access
lobby
dogs allowed
cats allowed
pet friendly
The Newbern holds 108 studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom units with rich, dark laminate wood floors throughout, black granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and central heating and air. The Newbern, formerly the Peacock Hotel, consists of two separate nine-story towers bridged in 1925 by a Sullivanesque Style connecting hall. The original triumphal terra-cotta archway still crowns the exterior entry and extends through the lobby as a highly ornate plaster barrel vault, while a buff-colored marble terrazzo floor seamlessly fuses two towers together. The Newbern, a local landmark as designated by the Landmark Commission of Kansas City, is one of the most architecturally significant buildings we have restored in Kansas City. In rare and true Sullivanesque Style, The Newbern's details are exceptional. The leaded-art glass transom over the main entrance, cut-and-dressed limestone, and carved terra cotta sills and stunning plaster ornament are some of the features of this eye-catching and remarkable building. Amidst Midtown, The Newbern embodies unassuming grandeur- comfortable, spacious and stately. Centrally located in one of Kansas City's most dynamic areas, come experience The Newbern and be a part of a thriving and diverse community of residents.

The Newbern is part of the Mac Properties community of apartments in Midtown KC. Living here also means that you can choose to pay a nominal fee to have access to the Mac Neighborhood Amenities like The Gymnasium and The Carriage House Pool. See more at livingatmac.com/gymswim

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $275 (Studio-1 bedroom), $325 (2 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Newbern have any available units?
The Newbern has 32 units available starting at $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does The Newbern have?
Some of The Newbern's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Newbern currently offering any rent specials?
The Newbern is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Newbern pet-friendly?
Yes, The Newbern is pet friendly.
Does The Newbern offer parking?
Yes, The Newbern offers parking.
Does The Newbern have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Newbern does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Newbern have a pool?
Yes, The Newbern has a pool.
Does The Newbern have accessible units?
No, The Newbern does not have accessible units.
Does The Newbern have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Newbern has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

The Manor Homes Of Fox Crest
3151 NW 90th St
Kansas City, MO 64154
Crown Heights
450 NE 68th St
Kansas City, MO 64118
Union - Berkley Riverfront Park
1000 Berkley Parkway
Kansas City, MO 64120
Ashton Court Apartments
8700 Wornall Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114
51 Main
5050 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64112
Piper Lofts
117 W 20th St
Kansas City, MO 64108
WildOak Apartment Homes
7987 N Flintlock Rd
Kansas City, MO 64158
The Oaks at Prairie View
8031 NW Milrey Dr
Kansas City, MO 64152

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 BedroomsKansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly PlacesKansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves NorthHanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde ParkGashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst UniversityMidwestern Baptist Theological Seminary