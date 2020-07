Amenities

in unit laundry nest technology patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities concierge cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pool gym pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage guest parking hot tub media room nest technology package receiving sauna trash valet

Dont miss out on the opportunity to call the historic Power and Light Building your new home. In addition to living inside one of the most notable skyscrapers in Kansas City, choosing Power & Light Apartments means choosing Spacious 1 & 2 Bedroom Layouts, Convenient Individual & Community Amenities, An Ideal Downtown Location & more! Between breathtaking views, high-end decor, and a culturally rich neighborhood, residents of this art deco treasure enjoy some of the most abundant living that Kansas City, MO has to offer. Welcome to a residence of historic elegance at Power & Light Apartments.