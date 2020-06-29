Amazing 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with Parking Pad in Heritage Crossing **RENT TO OWN** **UTILITIES INCLUDED**
Property Highlights -Hardwood Flooring -Large Open Floor Plan -Upgraded Kitchen with Granite Countertops and Stainless Steel Appliances -Breakfast Bar -Large Rooms -Large Unfinished Basement Great for Storage -Close to Downtown
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 917 Myrtle Ave have any available units?
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
What amenities does 917 Myrtle Ave have?
Some of 917 Myrtle Ave's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 917 Myrtle Ave currently offering any rent specials?
