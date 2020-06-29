917 Myrtle Ave

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel some paid utils

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Amazing 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with Parking Pad in Heritage Crossing

**RENT TO OWN** **UTILITIES INCLUDED**



Property Highlights

-Hardwood Flooring

-Large Open Floor Plan

-Upgraded Kitchen with Granite Countertops and Stainless Steel Appliances

-Breakfast Bar

-Large Rooms

-Large Unfinished Basement Great for Storage

-Close to Downtown



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5542129)