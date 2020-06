Amenities

Unit Amenities cable included dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities concierge elevator gym parking pool pool table garage media room

Incredible apartment (available furnished if desired) looking over marina. One bedroom with 2 full bathrooms . Top notch finishes and appliances. All utilities, electricity, and basic cable included. Amazing patio for your enjoyment and entertaining, and the most special views, . Many amenities and services including concierge, parking, indoor pool, gym, movie theatre, billiards room, etc.