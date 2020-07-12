/
/
/
federal hill montgomery
Last updated July 12 2020 at 12:43 PM
138 Apartments for rent in Federal Hill - Montgomery, Baltimore, MD
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 12:29pm
34 Units Available
Hanover Cross Street
101 W Cross St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,498
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,569
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1150 sqft
Brand new luxury mid-rise apartments in Baltimore. A resort-style pool and a 24-hour gym. The pet-friendly apartments feature wood-like flooring, quartz counters and walk-in closets. Minutes to the Inner Harbor and M&T Bank Stadium.
Verified
1 of 120
Last updated July 12 at 03:32am
6 Units Available
Harbor Hill
301 Warren Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,855
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,178
1326 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,088
1954 sqft
Located in Federal Hill Neighborhood, just steps away from Federal Hill Park. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony and granite counters. Community includes internet access, pool and parking.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 11:18am
1 Unit Available
1211 LIGHT STREET
1211 Light Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1000 sqft
Available August 1st - 1211 Light St #305 is a spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo located in the heart Federal Hill! Rent includes 2 covered garage parking spaces in the Wall Street parking garage adjacent to building! The 1211 Light Street
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 11:18am
1 Unit Available
913 LIGHT STREET
913 Light Street, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1820 sqft
Well maintained brick townhouse in historic and sought after neighborhood of Federal Hill. Home has spacious room sizes with private entrance and courtyard, nice kitchen with appliances, and washer/dryer in unit.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 11:18am
1 Unit Available
14 POULTNEY STREET
14 Poultney Street, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1344 sqft
Perfect rowhome in the heart of Federal Hill! Upgraded rowhome with tons of character, lots of light & a block from Cross Street Market! This home features 2 bedrooms, wood floors, an open floorplan, unique kitchen, rear patio, rear 2nd floor deck,
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 11:18am
1 Unit Available
1003 LIGHT STREET
1003 Light Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,450
1340 sqft
Perfect 2 lvl apartment with a private parking pad! Restored with original wide plank hardwood floors, Wood burning fireplace. Open Spacious floor plan. Stainless steel appliances, gas heat, central air. Pets are case by case basis.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 11:18am
1 Unit Available
1130 LIGHT STREET
1130 Light Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,150
6600 sqft
Great Federal hill apartment for rent! 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment that has onsite washer and dryer! Great natural lighting on first and second level, spare room that could be used as a walk in closet, and open floor plan living room, dining
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 11:18am
1 Unit Available
707 WILLIAM STREET
707 William Street, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
2101 sqft
EXCELLENT INNER HARBOR CITY LIGHTS/WATERFRONT VIEWS !! Enjoy the sights from this 2BR/1.5 BA FULLY FURNISHED one level unit.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 11:18am
1 Unit Available
17 W HILL STREET
17 West Hill Street, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1260 sqft
Welcome to 17 W Hill St! 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom row home in Otterbein community. The first level features a centrally located kitchen, an open floor plan for living and dining, and a half bath.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 11:18am
1 Unit Available
1201 LIGHT STREET
1201 Light Street, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1030 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFUL OPEN SPACE 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT LOADED WITH CHARM. UPDATE INCLUDE FLOORING, KITCHEN, APPLIANCE AND MUCH MORE. COME SEE THIS LOVELY UNIT TODAY
Results within 1 mile of Federal Hill - Montgomery
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
40 Units Available
225 North Calvert Street
225 North Calvert Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,527
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,839
995 sqft
In the heart of Downtown near Lexington Market, Royal Farms Arena, and Port Discovery Children's Museum. Custom lighting, 10-foot ceilings, granite countertops, and custom cabinetry. Community amenities include a pet grooming station and bike storage.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
7 Units Available
613 Portland
613 Portland Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
720 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 613 Portland in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 09:32am
33 Units Available
Anthem House
900 E Fort Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,457
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,728
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1275 sqft
Located in Baltimore, the apartments in this housing community include spacious walk-in closets, air conditioning and hardwood floors. The community also features a recreation center and 24-hour concierge.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 09:32am
$
61 Units Available
Spinnaker Bay at Harbor East
707 President St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,632
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,179
1166 sqft
This new property provides views of the Inner Harbor and is near The Gallery Mall. Various amenities include doorman, valet, clubhouse, hot tub, coffee bar and much more. Units have hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 09:32am
$
24 Units Available
The Promenade at Harbor East
1001 Aliceanna St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,701
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,971
1088 sqft
High-rise living at its finest, complete with stunning harbor and downtown views. World-class amenities feature pool, sauna, coffee bar, theater room and more. Everything you need is right at home! Recently renovated, luxury interiors.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 09:32am
9 Units Available
1305 Dock Street
1305 Dock St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,826
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,391
1230 sqft
Waterfront community offers inspiring views of Harbor East. Attractive residences include floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy morning or evening hikes on waterfront trails.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
32 Units Available
The Eden
777 S Eden St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,585
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,157
1225 sqft
Stunning location right near the water in Fell's Point. Sleek, luxury design. On-site amenities include yoga, internet cafe, garages and gym. In-unit laundry, updated appliances and larger bedrooms. Coffee bar on-site.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
48 Units Available
10 Light Street
10 Light St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,210
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,052
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,906
1317 sqft
Landmark building in Financial District close to all the excitement. Green certified building has rooftop pool and dog park, fitness center, controlled access, and yoga studio. Bright interiors, stainless steel appliances, open floor plans.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 09:32am
$
22 Units Available
Zenith
511 West Pratt Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,189
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,422
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
1366 sqft
Enjoy these recently renovated living spaces, boasting built-in fireplaces, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and granite surfaces. A plethora of amenities await, including 24-hour concierge service, guest parking, media room and community garden. Near to I-395.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
30 Units Available
Porter St. Apartments
1401 Porter Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,610
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,685
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
961 sqft
City living on McHenry Row, close to Harris Teeter and Riverside Park. Units have upscale interior finishes, expansive windows and great views of the Baltimore skyline.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
$
31 Units Available
Banner Hill
611 S Charles St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,352
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,133
1131 sqft
Convenient to I-395. Studio and one- and two-bedroom apartments featuring NEST thermostats, granite counters and plank floors. On-site pet spa, entertainment center, swimming pool and courtyard. Tenants have 24-hour gym and package locker access.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
$
44 Units Available
The Apartments at Charles Plaza
222 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,022
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,276
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,426
1099 sqft
Convenient Charles Street location. Amenities include a 24-hour fitness center and resort-style swimming pool. Units are furnished with modern appliances including washer and dryer. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
10 Units Available
The Redwood
11 S Eutaw St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,140
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,355
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1176 sqft
Recently renovated units with stainless steel refrigerators, dishwashers and garbage disposals, plus laundry. Granite counters and hardwood floors. Business center, coffee bar, concierge service and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 03:32am
$
11 Units Available
The Atrium
118 N Howard St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,211
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,370
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
965 sqft
Downtown Baltimore location with fantastic views. Upscale living in the Bromo Tower Arts & Entertainment District. Walk-in closets, on-site gym and fully furnished units. Community garden and coffee bar.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDLansdowne, MDBrooklyn Park, MDArbutus, MDLinthicum, MDPasadena, MDFerndale, MD