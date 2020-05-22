Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 742 Dolphin St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
742 Dolphin St
Last updated January 28 2020 at 8:26 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
742 Dolphin St
742 Dolphin Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
742 Dolphin Street, Baltimore, MD 21217
Upton
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in the Upton community. Walking distance to Inner Harbor, Horse Shoe Casino, Ravens & Orioles Stadium and University of Baltimore.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 742 Dolphin St have any available units?
742 Dolphin St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 742 Dolphin St have?
Some of 742 Dolphin St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 742 Dolphin St currently offering any rent specials?
742 Dolphin St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 742 Dolphin St pet-friendly?
No, 742 Dolphin St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 742 Dolphin St offer parking?
Yes, 742 Dolphin St offers parking.
Does 742 Dolphin St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 742 Dolphin St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 742 Dolphin St have a pool?
No, 742 Dolphin St does not have a pool.
Does 742 Dolphin St have accessible units?
No, 742 Dolphin St does not have accessible units.
Does 742 Dolphin St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 742 Dolphin St has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Forest Glen Townhomes
2875 Forest Glen Rd
Baltimore, MD 21216
2606 Talbot Rd
2606 Talbot Rd
Baltimore, MD 21216
The Greens at Forest Park
4515 Fairview Ave Suite D
Baltimore, MD 21216
Marlboro Classic & Redwood Square
410 W Lombard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Elkridge Estates
6025 Roland Ave
Baltimore, MD 21210
The Promenade at Harbor East
1001 Aliceanna St
Baltimore, MD 21202
The Mount Royal
103 E Mt Royal Ave
Baltimore, MD 21202
Preston Street Lofts
4 E Preston St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland