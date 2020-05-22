All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 742 Dolphin St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
742 Dolphin St
Last updated January 28 2020 at 8:26 AM

742 Dolphin St

742 Dolphin Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

742 Dolphin Street, Baltimore, MD 21217
Upton

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in the Upton community. Walking distance to Inner Harbor, Horse Shoe Casino, Ravens & Orioles Stadium and University of Baltimore.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 742 Dolphin St have any available units?
742 Dolphin St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 742 Dolphin St have?
Some of 742 Dolphin St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 742 Dolphin St currently offering any rent specials?
742 Dolphin St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 742 Dolphin St pet-friendly?
No, 742 Dolphin St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 742 Dolphin St offer parking?
Yes, 742 Dolphin St offers parking.
Does 742 Dolphin St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 742 Dolphin St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 742 Dolphin St have a pool?
No, 742 Dolphin St does not have a pool.
Does 742 Dolphin St have accessible units?
No, 742 Dolphin St does not have accessible units.
Does 742 Dolphin St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 742 Dolphin St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Forest Glen Townhomes
2875 Forest Glen Rd
Baltimore, MD 21216
2606 Talbot Rd
2606 Talbot Rd
Baltimore, MD 21216
The Greens at Forest Park
4515 Fairview Ave Suite D
Baltimore, MD 21216
Marlboro Classic & Redwood Square
410 W Lombard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Elkridge Estates
6025 Roland Ave
Baltimore, MD 21210
The Promenade at Harbor East
1001 Aliceanna St
Baltimore, MD 21202
The Mount Royal
103 E Mt Royal Ave
Baltimore, MD 21202
Preston Street Lofts
4 E Preston St
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland