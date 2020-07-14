All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like Middle Branch.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
Middle Branch
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

Middle Branch

2868 Potee St · (410) 376-8778
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Cherry Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2868 Potee St, Baltimore, MD 21225
Cherry Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 003I · Avail. Aug 4

$839

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 605B · Avail. Aug 15

$839

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 001A · Avail. Aug 15

$879

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Middle Branch.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
refrigerator
furnished
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
range
recently renovated
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 10-11 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $250 - 1 months rent - based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
deposit: $250 per dog
rent: $20/month per dog
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Cats
deposit: $0
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Middle Branch have any available units?
Middle Branch has 3 units available starting at $839 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does Middle Branch have?
Some of Middle Branch's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Middle Branch currently offering any rent specials?
Middle Branch is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Middle Branch pet-friendly?
Yes, Middle Branch is pet friendly.
Does Middle Branch offer parking?
Yes, Middle Branch offers parking.
Does Middle Branch have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Middle Branch offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Middle Branch have a pool?
Yes, Middle Branch has a pool.
Does Middle Branch have accessible units?
Yes, Middle Branch has accessible units.
Does Middle Branch have units with dishwashers?
No, Middle Branch does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Middle Branch?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Icon Residences at Rotunda
727 West 40th Street
Baltimore, MD 21210
The Village at Jones Falls
2530 Edgecombe Cir N Ste C
Baltimore, MD 21215
Dunhill North Apartments
7910 Dunhill Village Cir
Baltimore, MD 21244
The Jordan
303 Mcmechen Street
Baltimore, MD 21217
Metro Pointe
6609 Eberle Dr
Baltimore, MD 21215
Fox Building
3100 Falls Cliff Road
Baltimore, MD 21211
Preston Street Lofts
4 E Preston St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Seton Park
3601- B Parkview Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity