619 N DECKER AVENUE
619 N DECKER AVENUE

619 North Decker Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

619 North Decker Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21205
Elwood Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bath rowhome near Highlandtown. Call for an appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 619 N DECKER AVENUE have any available units?
619 N DECKER AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 619 N DECKER AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
619 N DECKER AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 619 N DECKER AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 619 N DECKER AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 619 N DECKER AVENUE offer parking?
No, 619 N DECKER AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 619 N DECKER AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 619 N DECKER AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 619 N DECKER AVENUE have a pool?
No, 619 N DECKER AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 619 N DECKER AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 619 N DECKER AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 619 N DECKER AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 619 N DECKER AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 619 N DECKER AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 619 N DECKER AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
