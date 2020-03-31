Rent Calculator
Last updated September 4 2019 at 11:20 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
616 COLORADO AVE
616 Colorado Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
616 Colorado Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21210
Wyndhurst
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Great home in Roland Park. Walk to Roland Park Schools, Eddie~s, library, stores and restaurants. Walking path to pool. The home is charming, with a finished basement and beautifully landscaped yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 616 COLORADO AVE have any available units?
616 COLORADO AVE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 616 COLORADO AVE have?
Some of 616 COLORADO AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking.
Amenities section
.
Is 616 COLORADO AVE currently offering any rent specials?
616 COLORADO AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 COLORADO AVE pet-friendly?
No, 616 COLORADO AVE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 616 COLORADO AVE offer parking?
Yes, 616 COLORADO AVE offers parking.
Does 616 COLORADO AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 616 COLORADO AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 COLORADO AVE have a pool?
Yes, 616 COLORADO AVE has a pool.
Does 616 COLORADO AVE have accessible units?
No, 616 COLORADO AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 616 COLORADO AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 616 COLORADO AVE has units with dishwashers.
