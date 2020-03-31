All apartments in Baltimore
616 COLORADO AVE
616 COLORADO AVE

616 Colorado Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

616 Colorado Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21210
Wyndhurst

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Great home in Roland Park. Walk to Roland Park Schools, Eddie~s, library, stores and restaurants. Walking path to pool. The home is charming, with a finished basement and beautifully landscaped yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

