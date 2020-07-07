All apartments in Baltimore
5713 Walther Avenue
Last updated December 28 2019 at 7:55 AM

5713 Walther Avenue

5713 Walther Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5713 Walther Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206
Glenham - Bedford

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Nicely Updated Townhome in North East Baltimore - Up for rent we have a nicely updated 3 bedroom townhome on Walther Avenue! Here are the features that make this place great:

1.) 3 Bedrooms
2.) 2 Bathrooms
3.) Beautiful, real hardwood floors
4.) Fully finished basement with wood floors
5.) Washer and dryer included
6.) Utility/ small storage area in basement
7.) Quiet/ private backyard
8.) Central air and heat- New system!
9.) Great area, off street parking!

Come schedule a tour and see this house before it gets rented! Call MH properties at 443-247-0001. Additional pictures and application available online at mhpropertymgmt.com

(RLNE5400676)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5713 Walther Avenue have any available units?
5713 Walther Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 5713 Walther Avenue have?
Some of 5713 Walther Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5713 Walther Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5713 Walther Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5713 Walther Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5713 Walther Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 5713 Walther Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5713 Walther Avenue offers parking.
Does 5713 Walther Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5713 Walther Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5713 Walther Avenue have a pool?
No, 5713 Walther Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5713 Walther Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5713 Walther Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5713 Walther Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5713 Walther Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

