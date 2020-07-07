5713 Walther Avenue

Amenities

Nicely Updated Townhome in North East Baltimore - Up for rent we have a nicely updated 3 bedroom townhome on Walther Avenue! Here are the features that make this place great:



1.) 3 Bedrooms

2.) 2 Bathrooms

3.) Beautiful, real hardwood floors

4.) Fully finished basement with wood floors

5.) Washer and dryer included

6.) Utility/ small storage area in basement

7.) Quiet/ private backyard

8.) Central air and heat- New system!

9.) Great area, off street parking!



Come schedule a tour and see this house before it gets rented! Call MH properties at 443-247-0001. Additional pictures and application available online at mhpropertymgmt.com



