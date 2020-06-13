233 Apartments for rent in Crofton, MD📍
1 of 24
1 of 7
1 of 11
1 of 23
1 of 14
1 of 17
1 of 51
1 of 25
1 of 24
1 of 33
1 of 13
1 of 28
1 of 14
1 of 30
1 of 61
1 of 16
1 of 11
1 of 30
1 of 23
1 of 36
1 of 16
1 of 35
1 of 17
1 of 40
A winning combination of economic opportunity, admirable amenities, in-demand location, and overall environment has landed Crofton a repeat place on Money magazine's list of best places to live. This gated community is a contender, existing in relative anonymity compared to more high-profile Baltimore and D.C. suburbs. Spanning 6.6 square miles with a population of 27,348, Crofton is a comfortable place to live with seasonably high summer temps averaging 87.1 degrees in July (plus accompanying humidity--frizz-sufferers, be warned) and January temps averaging a chilly 22 degrees.
Having trouble with Craigslist Crofton? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
Crofton comprises three major roads in a triangle shape: Crain Highway, Davidsonville Road, and Defense Highway. Contained within the triangle is the bustling Crofton Parkway, a social center for the town which contains the town hall, a Village Green where numerous community events are held, and Crofton Country Club.
How Much Will It Cost?
While living costs in Crofton are high compared to the national average, its a steal compared to the gasp-worthy cost of its urban neighbors. Prices can range depending on if you're looking for a studio apartment or a three-bedroom, two-bath town home.
What Do You Need?
While you will still need to meet all of the usual application requirements--from a completed application to a credit check--most of this can be done online for optimal convenience. You should be prepared to pay a security deposit. Additionally, most apartment complex websites let apartment shoppers view pricing options, floor plans, and availability for every model.
Apartment options abound in Crofton, most of which feature thoughtful, modern designs and a multitude of amenities. If you're all about your walk-in closet, then Crofton is the place for you. Some popular Crofton communities include:
Keswick Park:Located right in the heart of Crofton are the popular Keswick Park Apartment Homes, which offer a variety of unique floor plans, including dens and lofts. Just a quick jaunt away from Crofton's premiere shopping, dining, entertainment, and other amenities, Keswick Park offers small-town charms with big-city proximity.
Crofton Village: Crofton Village is a central residential community with optimal access to Baltimore, Washington, and Annapolis. Choose an apartment with one, two or three bedrooms, all of which have features such as new windows and custom window treatments, wall-to-wall carpeting, unbelievable closet space, central air, and upgraded kitchens. If you need immediate, thrilling city access, then Crofton Village is a great choice.
The Carlyle: The Carlyle offers great proximity to the lake, shopping center, and golf course--all an easy walk away. Features include balconies and patios, a business center, a playground, and a pool, making this a great place to live. If youre in a rush, furnished units are available.
Crofton's residents boast of the small-town feel with incomparable access to major roads leading to Washington, Annapolis, and Baltimore. If you don't feel like taking the car, Crofton is conveniently located near the Metro, as well as Amtrak.
Ultimately, while a move to the 'burbs may mean the loss of immediate access to pulse-racing city life, the trade-offs--quality of life, convenience, cost of living and comparatively affordable housing options--make Crofton an ideal place for Marylanders to call home.