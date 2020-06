233 Apartments for rent in Crofton, MD

Finding an Apartment in Crofton

Crofton comprises three major roads in a triangle shape: Crain Highway, Davidsonville Road, and Defense Highway. Contained within the triangle is the bustling Crofton Parkway, a social center for the town which contains the town hall, a Village Green where numerous community events are held, and Crofton Country Club.

How Much Will It Cost?

While living costs in Crofton are high compared to the national average, its a steal compared to the gasp-worthy cost of its urban neighbors. Prices can range depending on if you're looking for a studio apartment or a three-bedroom, two-bath town home.

What Do You Need?

While you will still need to meet all of the usual application requirements--from a completed application to a credit check--most of this can be done online for optimal convenience. You should be prepared to pay a security deposit. Additionally, most apartment complex websites let apartment shoppers view pricing options, floor plans, and availability for every model.