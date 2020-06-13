Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:20 PM

233 Apartments for rent in Crofton, MD

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
16 Units Available
The Point at Crofton
1623 Parkridge Cir, Crofton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,508
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,857
997 sqft
Located near Crofton Elementary School and close to Highway 3 and Davidsonville Road. Luxurious apartments featuring fully equipped kitchens. Walk-in closets and attractive fireplaces. All residents have access to a gym, hot tub and pool.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
1 Unit Available
North Forest
1827 Crofton Pkwy, Crofton, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1025 sqft
This community provides residents with on-site laundry, fitness center, swimming pool and playground. Apartments have gas appliances, eat-in kitchens and furnished units are available. The property conveniently located near Crofton Park and Hilltop Plaza shopping.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1596 Fallowfield Court
1596 Fallowfield Court, Crofton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1278 sqft
1596 Fallowfield Court Available 06/22/20 Spacious Town Home located in Cedar Grove Community! - Lovely home located in the Cedar Grove section of Crofton, MD.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1722 Truro Road - Truro 1722
1722 Truro Road, Crofton, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2392 sqft
1722 Truro Road - Truro 1722 Available 06/19/20 Crofton Colonial- 4 Bedrooms - Large colonial in the heart of Crofton! This home features 4 large bedrooms with lots of closet space, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1937 Bellarbor Circle
1937 Bellarbor Circle, Crofton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
Enjoy an Active Lifestyle in Crofton - 2 bed 1.0 bath home in Crofton Crofton condo with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath convenient to Annapolis, Baltimore, D.C, and Fort Meade.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2428 HYANNIS LANE
2428 Hyannis Lane, Crofton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1560 sqft
ALL NEUTRAL 3 BDRM 2 1/2 BATH HOUSE. FORMAL DINING AND LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN. KITCHEN, EATING AREA AND FAMILY ROOM CONNECTED. FAMILY RM WITH FIREPLACE AND SLIDER TO DECK. SMALL YARD TO MAINTAIN. MASTER WITH 2 LARGE CLOSETS.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1800 WHITES FERRY PLACE
1800 Whites Ferry Place, Crofton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2562 sqft
ONE OF THE LARGEST HOMES IN COMMUNITY, I BELIEVE IT WAS THE FORMER MODEL, END UNIT WITH MULTIPLE SIDE EXTENSIONS, VERY HIGH CEILINGS, 3 VERY LARGE BEDROOMS 2 UP AND ONE DOWN FULL DAYLIGHT WINDOWS,SPLIT FOYER ENTRY, VERY OPEN DESIGN INSIDE.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1560 FALLOWFIELD CT
1560 Fallowfield Court, Crofton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Fabulous updates completed 2 years ago include bamboo flooring throughout both levels. Renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, trendy back-splash, Island and gorgeous cabinetry with soft close drawers.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1426 NUTWOOD COURT
1426 Nutwood Court, Crofton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1204 sqft
Gorgeous condo in Crofton with private side entrance. Gleaming hardwood floors with designer paint colors throughout. Enjoy large living room featuring french door to patio.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2663 WORRELL CT
2663 Worrell Ct, Crofton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Welcome to 2663 Worrell Court! This is a beautiful, bright and airy 3 level townhouse in the neighborhood of Walden with 3 bedrooms (all upper level), 2 full and 2 half baths. The home is freshly painted with new carpet installed.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1140 CRANSTON COURT
1140 Cranston Court, Crofton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1372 sqft
2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome with spacious dining and living room with fireplace and french doors leading to deck. Bay window and ceramic flooring in kitchen. Ceramic flooring in foyer.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1152 JEFFREY DRIVE
1152 Jeffrey Drive, Crofton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1692 sqft
Available for showings starting May 1. Move in June 1. No pets allowed.

Last updated April 29 at 10:15pm
1 Unit Available
2211 MONTAUK DRIVE
2211 Montauk Drive, Crofton, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1882 sqft
Awesome Crofton rental! 4 bedrooms, 3 upstairs(master suite with bath attached) and 4th bedroom in the basement with another full bath attached! Convenient to shopping, Fort Meade, DC, Annapolis! Low maintenance fully fenced back yard!

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2009 WILLOW GLEN CT
2009 Willow Glen Court, Crofton, MD
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
Gorgeous, large, 5 bedroom, 3 level, colonial in the Crofton triangle. Cul de sac location. Hardwood floors entire first floor, large family room opens to enormous back deck. Great for entertaining. Lovely kitchen with gas stove and island.
Results within 1 mile of Crofton
Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
Odenton
63 Units Available
Monarch
2614 Smooth Alder St, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,699
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,610
1230 sqft
At Monarch, the lines between inside and outside, communal and cozy, ''must-have'' and ''wow-now-I-need-to-have'' effortlessly blur.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Odenton
20 Units Available
Beacon at Waugh Chapel
1433 S Main Chapel Way, Gambrills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,590
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,969
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located yards from Robert Crain Highway and a short distance from I-97. Luxury apartments with cable, balcony or patio and hardwood flooring throughout. Community facilities include a clubhouse, a business center and beautiful gardens.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Odenton
1 Unit Available
1368 CHAPEL CENTRE DRIVE
1368 Chapel Lake Drive, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2454 sqft
NEW! VIRTUAL TOUR! COPY AND PASTE THIS LINK: https://youtu.be/WEYzOga5Hd0 New 3 BR, 3.5 BA TH near everything! Granite counter tops, in your beautiful, spacious kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Crofton
Last updated June 13 at 01:00pm
9 Units Available
Alvista Bowie
3631 Elder Oaks Blvd, Bowie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,950
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,921
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,968
1255 sqft
Open concept floor plans with hardwood flooring, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and fireplaces in some units. Designer lighting, breakfast bar and granite countertops in top-of-the-line kitchens.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
19 Units Available
Heather Ridge Apartment Homes
16021 English Oaks Ave, Bowie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,500
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1107 sqft
Located in a tranquil community just minutes from Annapolis and Baltimore. On-site 24-hour fitness center, indoor basketball court and racquetball court. Apartments feature modern, updated kitchens and bathrooms. Near Route 50 and 301.
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
27 Units Available
TGM Odenton
2027 Odens Station Ln, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,535
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1348 sqft
Custom crown molding and walk-in closets, with oversized terraces available. Community offers stunning clubhouse, sports lounge, private movie theater and resort-style pool. Just off Patuxent Freeway, minutes to Tipton Airport, Burba Lake and Midland Park.
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Odenton
20 Units Available
Shelter Cove
537 Tranquil Ct, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,425
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1080 sqft
Convenience and luxury meet in recently units boasting hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly complex has playground, pool and tennis court. Close to Patuxent Freeway and I-97 for those commuting.
Last updated June 13 at 12:10pm
11 Units Available
The Bowen
14909 Health Center Dr, Bowie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,804
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments with bamboo-style flooring, vaulted 9-foot ceilings, and spa-inspired bathrooms with deep soaking tubs. Units equipped with intrusion alarm systems and smart systems to control lights and thermostat remotely.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
10 Units Available
Governors Green
16501 Governor Bridge Rd, Bowie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,570
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,385
1216 sqft
Modern kitchens, ample storage, and private balconies and patios with each apartment. On-site community amenities include pool, playground and grilling area. Pet and family friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Odenton
13 Units Available
Echelon at Odenton
315 Nevada Ave, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,812
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,033
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,842
1434 sqft
A recently renovated community with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and big closets. On-site pool, playground, fire pit and game room. Pet-friendly. Gym and clubhouse available.

Median Rent in Crofton

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Crofton is $1,456, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,827.
Studio
$1,199
1 Bed
$1,456
2 Beds
$1,827
3+ Beds
$2,349
City GuideCrofton
The planned community of Crofton, Maryland: From "a great forest unlike anything seen in the British Isles," as described by early settlers, to one of Money magazines "100 Best Places to Live." (-- Dr. Joseph Brown,"From Sotweed to Suburbia")

A winning combination of economic opportunity, admirable amenities, in-demand location, and overall environment has landed Crofton a repeat place on Money magazine's list of best places to live. This gated community is a contender, existing in relative anonymity compared to more high-profile Baltimore and D.C. suburbs. Spanning 6.6 square miles with a population of 27,348, Crofton is a comfortable place to live with seasonably high summer temps averaging 87.1 degrees in July (plus accompanying humidity--frizz-sufferers, be warned) and January temps averaging a chilly 22 degrees.

Having trouble with Craigslist Crofton? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Finding an Apartment in Crofton

Crofton comprises three major roads in a triangle shape: Crain Highway, Davidsonville Road, and Defense Highway. Contained within the triangle is the bustling Crofton Parkway, a social center for the town which contains the town hall, a Village Green where numerous community events are held, and Crofton Country Club.

How Much Will It Cost?

While living costs in Crofton are high compared to the national average, its a steal compared to the gasp-worthy cost of its urban neighbors. Prices can range depending on if you're looking for a studio apartment or a three-bedroom, two-bath town home.

What Do You Need?

While you will still need to meet all of the usual application requirements--from a completed application to a credit check--most of this can be done online for optimal convenience. You should be prepared to pay a security deposit. Additionally, most apartment complex websites let apartment shoppers view pricing options, floor plans, and availability for every model.

Crofton Communities

Apartment options abound in Crofton, most of which feature thoughtful, modern designs and a multitude of amenities. If you're all about your walk-in closet, then Crofton is the place for you. Some popular Crofton communities include:

Keswick Park:Located right in the heart of Crofton are the popular Keswick Park Apartment Homes, which offer a variety of unique floor plans, including dens and lofts. Just a quick jaunt away from Crofton's premiere shopping, dining, entertainment, and other amenities, Keswick Park offers small-town charms with big-city proximity.

Crofton Village: Crofton Village is a central residential community with optimal access to Baltimore, Washington, and Annapolis. Choose an apartment with one, two or three bedrooms, all of which have features such as new windows and custom window treatments, wall-to-wall carpeting, unbelievable closet space, central air, and upgraded kitchens. If you need immediate, thrilling city access, then Crofton Village is a great choice.

The Carlyle: The Carlyle offers great proximity to the lake, shopping center, and golf course--all an easy walk away. Features include balconies and patios, a business center, a playground, and a pool, making this a great place to live. If youre in a rush, furnished units are available.

Life in Crofton

Crofton's residents boast of the small-town feel with incomparable access to major roads leading to Washington, Annapolis, and Baltimore. If you don't feel like taking the car, Crofton is conveniently located near the Metro, as well as Amtrak.

Ultimately, while a move to the 'burbs may mean the loss of immediate access to pulse-racing city life, the trade-offs--quality of life, convenience, cost of living and comparatively affordable housing options--make Crofton an ideal place for Marylanders to call home.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Crofton?
In Crofton, the median rent is $1,199 for a studio, $1,456 for a 1-bedroom, $1,827 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,349 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Crofton, check out our monthly Crofton Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Crofton?
Some of the colleges located in the Crofton area include Towson University, Anne Arundel Community College, Baltimore City Community College, University of Baltimore, and Coppin State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Crofton?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Crofton from include Washington, Baltimore, Arlington, Columbia, and Silver Spring.

