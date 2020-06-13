Apartment List
/
MD
/
eldersburg
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:23 PM

176 Apartments for rent in Eldersburg, MD

📍

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6515 Dundee Dr. #234
6515 Dundee Drive, Eldersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1691 sqft
6515 Dundee Dr. #234 Available 08/17/20 Beautiful Townhome Located in Reservoir Ridge Community! - Rental Townhome located in Eldersburg, MD! This unit includes 3 bedrooms with 2.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1914 Lennox Drive # 227
1914 Lennox Drive, Eldersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1620 sqft
1914 Lennox Drive # 227 Available 08/17/20 End of Group Townhome located in Reservoir Ridge Community! - Come and see this end unit townhome, located in Eldersburg, MD. Offering 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, with a second floor laundry room.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1204 Heathfield Rd
1204 Heathfield Road, Eldersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1216 sqft
Available now. 3 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome in Carroll County. Living room, eat-in kitchen,fenced.No smoking.No pets.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2011 RUDY SERRA DRIVE
2011 Rudy Serra Drive, Eldersburg, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1100 sqft
Smart living for 55+ only. Elevator access to 3rd floor/top floor for extra quiet living. Looks very bright and all new inside. New upgraded carpet and padding and non slip flooring, fresh paint all over and stacked washer/dryer in the unit.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1204 LIBERTY
1204 Liberty Road, Eldersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$850
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Efficiency Apartment convenient to everything in Eldersburg! Shopping, Restaurants, Parks.1 Bedroom, 1 Full Bath. Rent includes electric, water and trash pick up. Shared Laundry across the hall. Entrance under the Awning Located on the Lower Level.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1901 LENNOX DR #30
1901 Lennox Drive, Eldersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
AVAILABLE ON JUNE 20TH. MINT CONDITIONED MOVE-IN-READY 3 LVL TH CONDO W/3BED & 2.5BATH! MAIN LVL W/LIVING RM, OPEN KITCHEN DINING AREA W/STAINLESS STL APPS & HALF BATH. 2ND LVL W/2 SPACIOUS BEDROOMS, FULL BATH & LAUNDRY RM.
Results within 1 mile of Eldersburg
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:21pm
$
9 Units Available
Sykesville
7420 Village Rd, Sykesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,269
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Sykesville, close to parks and recreation. Units feature air conditioning, bathtub, dishwasher and hardwood floors. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, parking, online portal and on-site laundry.

1 of 9

Last updated December 10 at 09:59pm
1 Unit Available
7527 MAIN STREET
7527 Main Street, Sykesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1000 sqft
Adorable 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Guest house. Loft bedroom, hardwood floors, gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washer and dryer. January 1st availability. Don't miss out on this charming cottage right off of Main Street.
Results within 5 miles of Eldersburg
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:02am
8 Units Available
The Townes at Mill Run
629 Wilbur Square, Owings Mills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,215
1573 sqft
You'll find great access to the I-695 and I-795 at The Townes at Mill Run, Owings Mills, MD, as well as apartments boasting stainless steel-furnished kitchens with granite counters and dishwasher. Pet-friendly with on-site parking.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
24 Units Available
The Residences at Brookside Commons
4810 Coyle Rd, Owings Mills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,741
1869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1908 sqft
The Residences at Brookside Commons is located at 4810 Coyle Rd. Owings Mills, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
38 Units Available
Red Run Apartments
4300 Flint Hill Dr, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,230
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1295 sqft
Located close to Lakeside Blvd and New Town High School. Spacious apartments in garden-style buildings include stainless steel kitchen appliances, patio/balcony and lots of closet space. Community amenities include a community garden and pool.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
15 Units Available
Woodridge Apartments
3901 Noyes Cir, Randallstown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,008
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,583
1454 sqft
Quiet residential area next to Wildwood Park. Onsite amenities include a pool, fitness center, laundry service and playground. Easy access to both I-695 and I-795 highways.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
2 Units Available
The Point at Winterset
4700 Winterset Way, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,593
1176 sqft
Community amenities include a car-care center, a playground and a 24-hour gym. Garden-style apartments feature in-unit laundry, a fireplace and attached garages. Minutes from Foundry Row, the apartments are convenient to Routes 695 and 795.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
48 Units Available
Cascades Overlook
4606 Cascade Mills Dr, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,453
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1484 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Metro Crossing Apartments is located at 10209 Grand Central Avenue Owings Mills, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
14 Units Available
Orchard Park
3113 Pine Orchard Ln, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,642
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near shopping and parks. Recently renovated one- to three-bedroom apartments and townhomes with fireplaces, granite counters, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and walk-in closets. Community has 24-hour maintenance, along with a clubhouse, gym and internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
9 Units Available
Deer Park
9902 Cervidae Ln, Randallstown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,112
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,306
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom units with lots of sunlight and large closets. In-home washer/dryer. Convenient locations close to I-795, I-695 and nearby shopping. Pet-friendly!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
6 Units Available
Townes at Pine Orchard
3252 Pine Orchard Ln, Ellicott City, MD
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,675
2000 sqft
The Townes at Pine Orchard is a community located in Ellicott City, MD. These spacious new units feature washer/dryer hookups, plenty of natural light and granite countertops. Located just five miles from local commuter bus routes.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Reisterstown
2 Units Available
The Townes at Harvest View
101 Maple Ridge Rd, Reisterstown, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1311 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1300 sqft
Apartments have been recently renovated and boast gas-powered ranges, stainless-steel appliances, and washers and dryers. Community accommodates cats and dogs. Close to plenty of restaurants, as well as historic Reisterstown. Easy access to I-795.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8 Cree Ct
8 Cree Court, Randallstown, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,990
2120 sqft
8 Cree Ct, Randallstown, MD 21133 - Finishing touches being completed! COMPLETELY RENOVATED, LIGHT & BRIGHT, OPEN-CONCEPT, MODERN 4 BEDROOM, 3.5 BATH Home in Sought-After Neighborhood.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Owings Mills
1 Unit Available
5014 Stone Shop Cir.
5014 Stone Shop Circle, Owings Mills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
985 sqft
5014 Stone Shop Cir. Available 07/01/20 1st Floor Condo Unit- Owings Mills, MD - Available July 1st, this 1st floor condo is a must see. This unit has 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bathroom, with new carpeting throughout.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Reisterstown
1 Unit Available
12011 Tarragon Rd I
12011 Tarragon Road, Reisterstown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
879 sqft
Tarragon Road - Property Id: 282803 Beautiful top floor condo in desirable Reisterstown. Available for rent now! 2br/1.5ba, tons of closet space (additional storage available), hardwood flooring, tile, & carpet throughout.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
50 OJIBWAY ROAD
50 Ojibway Road, Randallstown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1702 sqft
Rare find! Charming! Live in the heart of the Baltimore County. Large 3 BR, 2.5 BA , 3 Level split contemporary townhouse w/enclosed fenced in large private patio, huge windows and wood burning fireplace in the fully finished basement.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2035 CRESCENT MOON COURT
2035 Crescent Moon Court, Ellicott City, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
3023 sqft
Large, well-maintained brick front TH nestled in the sought after golf course community of Waverly Woods, Open Floor Plan with upgrades. 3 bedrooms, 3 full bath & 1 half bath, bedroom/den in basement, soaking tub,fireplace, deck off the kitchen.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Owings Mills
1 Unit Available
9958 SHERWOOD FARM ROAD
9958 Sherwood Farm Road, Baltimore County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2102 sqft
This gorgeous home offers a large living room, open kitchen and dining room with french door to deck overlooking huge common area. The master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, private bath with double vanity with large walk-in closet.
City GuideEldersburg
"I hear the distant thunder-hum, / Maryland! / The Old Line's bugle, fife, and drum, / Maryland!" (- Official State Song of Maryland)

Eldersburg is a town in Carroll County, Maryland. The population is around 30,530, and it’s only a short distance from our nation’s capitol, Washington D.C. It’s a fantastic place to live for people who commute to D.C. or nearby Sykesville for work. Residents love it because it’s a quaint and historic area. There are free concerts outdoors in Eldersburg Town Park every week and it’s set in the midst of the beautiful, rolling farmland of Maryland.

Having trouble with Craigslist Eldersburg? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Moving to Eldersburg

There are a lot of options for housing, and you can find anything from a 1 bedroom apartment for rent to 3 bedroom houses for rent, as long as you have the time and patience to look before you dive in. There are many apartment rentals that are in row houses or attached homes, so you might want to meet the neighbors before you settle in, too! The upside of that is that these apartment homes are often cheaper than stand-alone units. And, of course, you’ll have no trouble borrowing a cup of sugar or finding someone to watch the dog while you are on vacation. The vacancy rate is around 5 percent here, but the demand for real estate has been growing so rapidly that new constructions of residential properties will inevitably happen in the next year or two. Ask around when you get there – you’ll get a sense of when the best time to move will be. You’ll also want to make sure you bring all the regular stuff that landlords like to see. Your credit history, proof of income and bank statements are the big ones. And your checkbook if you’re planning to settle on something that day! There's a good chance you'll find exactly the right apartment in no time -- then it's just saving time for that dreadful commute that you'll have to worry about!

Neighborhoods in Eldersburg

Eldersburg is pretty small, so your choice of neighborhood isn't too important. However, there are some small variations in price and character depending on where exactly you choose to bed down.

Johnsville: A great place to find large family-homes.

Sykesville Rd / Liberty Rd: This area borders Liberty Lake, which offers an opportunity to enjoy the great outdoors -- perhaps with a round of golf at the 18-hole course?

Town Center: Filled with local amenities, and conveniently connected to neighboring Sykesville, Eldersburg town center offers plenty of townhomes for rent.

Living in Eldersburg

Eldersburg is a small town with beautiful landscaping and a big reservoir to enjoy via fishing or boating. It has seen a number of big stores crop up recently – Home Depot, Wal-Mart and Kohl’s, to name a few – but it hasn't lost its small town charm. The whole of the city is covered in row houses, which adds to it’s small-town charm. Neighbors live in close proximity and are often friends with each other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Eldersburg?
The average rent price for Eldersburg rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,700.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Eldersburg?
Some of the colleges located in the Eldersburg area include Towson University, Baltimore City Community College, University of Baltimore, Coppin State University, and Goucher College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Eldersburg?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Eldersburg from include Washington, Baltimore, Columbia, Silver Spring, and Glen Burnie.

Similar Pages

Eldersburg 1 BedroomsEldersburg 2 Bedrooms
Eldersburg 3 BedroomsEldersburg Apartments with Parking
Eldersburg Dog Friendly Apartments