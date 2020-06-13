176 Apartments for rent in Eldersburg, MD📍
Eldersburg is a town in Carroll County, Maryland. The population is around 30,530, and it’s only a short distance from our nation’s capitol, Washington D.C. It’s a fantastic place to live for people who commute to D.C. or nearby Sykesville for work. Residents love it because it’s a quaint and historic area. There are free concerts outdoors in Eldersburg Town Park every week and it’s set in the midst of the beautiful, rolling farmland of Maryland.
There are a lot of options for housing, and you can find anything from a 1 bedroom apartment for rent to 3 bedroom houses for rent, as long as you have the time and patience to look before you dive in. There are many apartment rentals that are in row houses or attached homes, so you might want to meet the neighbors before you settle in, too! The upside of that is that these apartment homes are often cheaper than stand-alone units. And, of course, you’ll have no trouble borrowing a cup of sugar or finding someone to watch the dog while you are on vacation. The vacancy rate is around 5 percent here, but the demand for real estate has been growing so rapidly that new constructions of residential properties will inevitably happen in the next year or two. Ask around when you get there – you’ll get a sense of when the best time to move will be. You’ll also want to make sure you bring all the regular stuff that landlords like to see. Your credit history, proof of income and bank statements are the big ones. And your checkbook if you’re planning to settle on something that day! There's a good chance you'll find exactly the right apartment in no time -- then it's just saving time for that dreadful commute that you'll have to worry about!
Eldersburg is pretty small, so your choice of neighborhood isn't too important. However, there are some small variations in price and character depending on where exactly you choose to bed down.
Johnsville: A great place to find large family-homes.
Sykesville Rd / Liberty Rd: This area borders Liberty Lake, which offers an opportunity to enjoy the great outdoors -- perhaps with a round of golf at the 18-hole course?
Town Center: Filled with local amenities, and conveniently connected to neighboring Sykesville, Eldersburg town center offers plenty of townhomes for rent.
Eldersburg is a small town with beautiful landscaping and a big reservoir to enjoy via fishing or boating. It has seen a number of big stores crop up recently – Home Depot, Wal-Mart and Kohl’s, to name a few – but it hasn't lost its small town charm. The whole of the city is covered in row houses, which adds to it’s small-town charm. Neighbors live in close proximity and are often friends with each other.