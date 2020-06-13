/
Odenton
Last updated June 13 2020
132 Apartments for rent in Odenton, MD
27 Units Available
TGM Odenton
2027 Odens Station Ln, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,535
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1348 sqft
Custom crown molding and walk-in closets, with oversized terraces available. Community offers stunning clubhouse, sports lounge, private movie theater and resort-style pool. Just off Patuxent Freeway, minutes to Tipton Airport, Burba Lake and Midland Park.
Odenton
20 Units Available
Shelter Cove
537 Tranquil Ct, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,425
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1080 sqft
Convenience and luxury meet in recently units boasting hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly complex has playground, pool and tennis court. Close to Patuxent Freeway and I-97 for those commuting.
14 Units Available
The Point at Seven Oaks
300 Gatehouse Ln, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,480
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,686
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,886
1152 sqft
Recently renovated and spacious apartment homes with convenient access to Hwy 32 and nearby nature parks. Fully equipped and stylish interiors with community amenities that include a coffee bar, gym, dog park and pool.
Odenton
13 Units Available
Echelon at Odenton
315 Nevada Ave, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,812
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,033
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,842
1434 sqft
A recently renovated community with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and big closets. On-site pool, playground, fire pit and game room. Pet-friendly. Gym and clubhouse available.
Odenton
63 Units Available
Monarch
2614 Smooth Alder St, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,699
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,610
1230 sqft
At Monarch, the lines between inside and outside, communal and cozy, ''must-have'' and ''wow-now-I-need-to-have'' effortlessly blur.
Odenton
33 Units Available
Flats 170 at Academy Yard
8313 Telegraph Rd, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,535
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,355
1372 sqft
Located along Highway 170 and yards from Crossroads Drive. Stylish apartments with a patio or balcony, in-unit laundry and a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Community offers a pool, valet and courtyard.
Odenton
18 Units Available
322 Baldwin
322 Baldwin Rd, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,475
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1073 sqft
Elegant complex with resort-style amenities. Located within a short drive from Baltimore, Washington, D.C. and Annapolis. Each apartment has a private patio and residents enjoy community features such as a fitness center and pool.
Odenton
14 Units Available
The Elms at Odenton
615 Carlton Otto Ln, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,647
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Yards from the Patuxent Freeway and Sappington Station Road. Modern apartments have a balcony, kitchen with modern appliances, and private laundry facilities. Residents can use a communal pool, playground and internet cafe.
11 Units Available
Seven Oaks
2100 Sentry Ct, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,658
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1176 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Seven Oaks in Odenton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Odenton
1 Unit Available
1214 Form Court
1214 Form Court, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1514 sqft
1214 Form Court Available 08/17/20 Large 3 Bedroom Duplex- Odenton, MD - Lovely 3 level duplex in sought after Four Seasons community in Odenton. 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths Fully equipped, large eat-in kitchen, with pantry. Gas fireplace in living room.
Odenton
1 Unit Available
8626 Aspen Grove Ct
8626 Aspen Grove Court, Odenton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1450 sqft
Spacious condo in Odenton - Property Id: 265144 Beautiful condo located in Piney Orchard. Backs up to woods and walking path. Open dining and living room space with fireplace. Updated appliances. 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths.
Odenton
1 Unit Available
1311 Beltram Court
1311 Beltram Court, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,997
1054 sqft
Beautiful Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Rental Home on Quaint Cul De Sac - Welcome home to this beautiful 3 Bedroom connected ranch style home located in Odenton, Maryland.
Odenton
1 Unit Available
2562 Junco Ct
2562 Junco Court, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2430 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Townhouse with amenities - Property Id: 297107 End unit 3BR 2.5BTH with garage located in Piney Orchard neighborhood. Great foyer entry with high ceilings and large space on main level.
Odenton
1 Unit Available
8743 Autumn Ridge Court
8743 Autumn Ridge Court, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1430 sqft
8743 Autumn Ridge Court Available 07/01/20 - Spacious Brick Front townhouse located in Piney Orchard. Entire 3rd floor is master bedroom, bathroom and full walk-in closet.
Odenton
1 Unit Available
525 SALTOUN
525 Saltoun Avenue, Odenton, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,375
2 sqft
GREAT THREE LEVEL SPLIT, HARDWOOD FLOORS, BATHS WITH TILE, LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH VAULTED CIELING, LARGE KITCHEN.
Odenton
1 Unit Available
1323 Tree Side Court
1323 Tree Side Court, Odenton, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
1932 sqft
Come see this ADORABLE Odenton cape cod that will not last! This 3 level SFH is beautifully updated w/4 bedrooms, 2 baths, possible 5th bedroom in the basement and is located on quiet cul-dec-sac.
Odenton
1 Unit Available
701 HARVEST RUN DRIVE
701 Harvest Run Drive, Odenton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1125 sqft
Beautiful 2nd floor condo with 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths! Large living/dining area with sliders to the patio. Lots of community amenities and extremely convenient location! Pets case by case but $200 additional non refundable fee per pet.
Odenton
1 Unit Available
2666 STREAMVIEW DRIVE
2666 Streamview Drive, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2510 sqft
Extremely well kept and updated garage townhouse in the heart of Piney Orchard. The main level offers a cozy family room with gas fireplace and sliding doors to the backyard.
1 Unit Available
318 ROFF POINT DRIVE
318 Roff Point Drive, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1572 sqft
This townhouse has been professionally cleaned and shows very well. Updated flooring throughout with an open floor plan. You will find ample kitchen space with a pantry for all of your needs.
1 Unit Available
2507 BRIAR RIDGE LANE
2507 Briar Ridge Lane, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1662 sqft
Multiple applicants in hand currently. Great Town home in sought after Enclave to Seven Oaks, available in June. Community Pool, side walks, play areas. Gas cooking and heat, privacy fence in rear. yard is not enclosed. 1 car garage.
Odenton
1 Unit Available
8724 PINE MEADOWS DRIVE
8724 Pine Meadows Drive, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1338 sqft
Piney Orchard Rental. 3 Big Bedrooms, 3 Full Baths & main level powder room. Fully finished walk-out basement. Master suite w/cathedral ceilings & private bath. 2 Big Family rooms & Eat-in-kitchen. Deck off kitchen. 3 finished levels.
Odenton
1 Unit Available
8006 ORCHARD GROVE ROAD
8006 Orchard Grove Road, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2501 sqft
Live in luxury! 2016 3BR/2.
Odenton
1 Unit Available
600 ROLLING HILL WALK
600 Rolling Hill Walk, Odenton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1120 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bath top level condo in Lions Gate. Vaulted Ceilings, fireplace. Neutral colors through out home. Updated kitchen and bathrooms.., Breakfast Bar and den. Washer & Dryer in unit, balcony off master bedroom. Professionally Managed
1 Unit Available
307 ASSEMBLY POINT COURT
307 Assembly Point Court, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1612 sqft
Fantastic rental in Seven Oaks! Town home has updated, hardwoods . 3 beds, 2 baths. Master bedroom is entire 3rd floor. Spacious master bath with dual vanity, soaking tub and separate shower. Laundry on bedroom level.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Odenton, the median rent is $1,486 for a studio, $1,805 for a 1-bedroom, $2,265 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,912 for a 3-bedroom.
Some of the colleges located in the Odenton area include Towson University, Baltimore City Community College, University of Baltimore, Coppin State University, and Goucher College.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Odenton from include Washington, Baltimore, Arlington, Columbia, and Silver Spring.
