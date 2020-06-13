116 Apartments for rent in Perry Hall, MD📍
The good news: Moving to Perry Hall is a simple task that requires little more than finding a place to live and loading the moving van. It will help to have great references, money to hand over for the security deposit, and decent credit. But don't worry if you have a few blemishes on your credit report--some landlords are willing to look over a few credit snafus. You might want to curb your eBay addiction--at least temporarily--beforehand, though.
The bad news is that with only one distinct neighborhood, finding a good fit in an apartment rental will take a bit of searching and some investigating. The other downside is that the average commute to work is around 30 minutes. Not as bad as some other areas to be sure, but not as good as others either.
Plan a budget
When deciding on a budget, you might want to consider going a little over or even under it if you find what you are looking for quickly. So, no, don't randomly pick a number, and also don't be so inflexible if you can afford to.
Own a vehicle
While there is some public transportation, driving yourself will shorten your average commute time as well as make you more comfortable during the winter cold. Of course you will have to be the one driving on the snow-covered roads in winter, so that may or may not be a positive for you. Being a snowman or driving around snowmen--it's a tough dilemma, indeed.
Visit several times
If you aren't faced with a time crunch, visit the potential apartment a couple of times and drive around it at night.
Limit your legwork
You can eliminate a great many places from your list of potential apartments with a simple telephone call. Go over your list of must-haves and eliminate any apartments that fail to make the cut.
Living in Perry Hall is pretty average where money is concerned. Homes for sale average around are a bit above the national median but rental prices are much better. The average range of rentals runs from around $2,000 for a four-bedroom house to a quite-affordable rate for a 2-bedroom apartment. Be sure not to hunt based on price alone. It's not unusual for a great place to cost less than a mediocre one. It's just one of the Perry Hall quirks!
Life in Perry Hall is pretty straightforward. There are very few bends or squiggly lines. Don't worry, there are plenty of places to shop, dine, and work. On the weekends, there are ample places to play at, including the Honeygo Regional Park.
June 2020 Perry Hall Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Perry Hall Rent Report. Perry Hall rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Perry Hall rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Perry Hall rents increased significantly over the past month
Perry Hall rents have increased 0.4% over the past month, and have increased moderately by 2.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Perry Hall stand at $1,330 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,668 for a two-bedroom. Perry Hall's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.0%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Baltimore Metro
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Perry Hall, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Baltimore metro, 7 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Over the past year, Ellicott City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 4.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,749, while one-bedrooms go for $1,394.
- Catonsville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,463, while one-bedrooms go for $1,166.
- Columbia has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,960; rents decreased 0.6% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
- Essex has the least expensive rents in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,110; rents fell 0.1% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Perry Hall
As rents have increased moderately in Perry Hall, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Perry Hall is less affordable for renters.
- Perry Hall's median two-bedroom rent of $1,668 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.1% increase in Perry Hall.
- While Perry Hall's rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Boston (-0.4%) and Pittsburgh (-0.1%).
- Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Perry Hall than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Perry Hall is more than one-and-a-half times that price.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.