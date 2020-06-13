Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:22 PM

116 Apartments for rent in Perry Hall, MD

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
14 Units Available
Southfield Apartments
4335 Bedrock Cir, Perry Hall, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,385
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful community is just a few minutes from White Marsh Mall and Nottingham Commons. Amenities include garage parking, swimming pool and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have stainless steel appliances and wood-burning fireplaces.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
10 Units Available
Spring Hill Apartments And Townhomes
11 Springtowne Cir, Perry Hall, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,082
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
963 sqft
Nice complex in Baltimore offering tennis court and swimming pool. Apartments feature large living and dining spaces, as well as in-unit laundry. Accessible to I-95 and I-695. Close to malls and restaurants, including Mission BBQ.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
3 Units Available
Cub Hill Apartments
11 Spring Towne Cir, Perry Hall, MD
1 Bedroom
$993
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,084
815 sqft
Community offers swimming access, fitness access, and maintenance-free lifestyle. Apartments have sunny eat-in kitchen, ample storage, and many closets. Located off Highway 1 and close to Perry Hall High School.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
6 Units Available
Chapel Valley Townhomes
8 Chapel Towne Cir, Perry Hall, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1172 sqft
Spacious townhomes boast exceptional efficiency. Located right by a bus stop, and near a grocery store and several restaurants. Eat-in kitchens have dishwashers, microwaves and garbage disposal.
Last updated June 13 at 12:17pm
13 Units Available
Chapel Manor
4217 Chapel Rd, Perry Hall, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,048
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
927 sqft
Chapel Manor Apartments is a hidden treasure with a country feel. This White Marsh community gives you lots of open space, with quaint farms nearby, but youre also so close to great dining and shopping.
Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
5 Units Available
Olde Forge
1 Olde Forge Ln, Perry Hall, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,473
1441 sqft
Recently renovated townhomes are equipped with modern appliances and luxurious extras like a dishwasher and patio or balcony. Cats and dogs welcome; convenient parking and package receiving services for tenants.
Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
2 Units Available
Hallfield Apartments
1 Waldmann Mill Court, Perry Hall, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,149
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near shopping, dining and entertainment. Units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Property offers residents playground, clubhouse and gym. Pet-friendly community with dog park.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
4417 Hallfield Manor Drive
4417 Hallfield Manor Drive, Perry Hall, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1000 sqft
Remodeled and upgraded Semi-Detached home in Nottingham. Hardwood flooring @ main level. Finished lower level with full bath and laundry room. Relax in your enclosed yard on the custom porch deck facing acres of woods.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
9520 BELAIR ROAD
9520 Belair Road, Perry Hall, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1438 sqft
*** LOVELY! *** IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY AVAILABLE ON THIS CHARMING BRICK HOME IN PERRY HALL. LARGE LIVING RM & FORMAL DINING RM. UPDATED KITCHEN W/NEW FLOORING, NEW COUNTERS, TILE BACKSPLASH, BREAKFAST BAR AND LOTS OF CABINETS.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
12 SURREY LANE
12 Surrey Lane, Perry Hall, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
821 sqft
Welcome Home! Beautifully updated 1 Bedroom w/Den (possible 2nd bedroom/office). New Trane Central A/C, windows, SS appliances, and hot water heater. Wood floors and tile throughout. New balcony off Living Room overlooks scenic wooded area.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
4 JULIET LANE
4 Juliet Lane, Perry Hall, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1022 sqft
Available for June move in date. Great location in Perry Hall, just off Belair Rd close to Honeygo, Safeway, DeSantis, Planet Fitness shopping centers. 2nd floor condo with 2 BR & 2BA. Secured entry, assigned parking next to building.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
3802 WEAN DR #F
3802 Wean Drive, Perry Hall, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
FRESHLY PAINTED, CARPETS PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED AND READY FOR MOVE IN. Beautiful Unit. Charming 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo with walkout to patio. Quaint and clean. High efficiency HVAC. End unit with views of open area from the patio.

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
34 Bernadotte Ct
34 Bernadotte Court, Perry Hall, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1320 sqft
34 Bernadotte Ct Available 04/11/20 Stylish 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Townhome in Parkville! - Stylish 3 bedroom townhome in Parkville! Gorgeous wood flooring throughout highlights an open living area and separate dining space with ample room to entertain.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
26 BARTLEY CT
26 Bartley Court, Perry Hall, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 26 BARTLEY CT in Perry Hall. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated August 20 at 10:26pm
1 Unit Available
9121 BELAIR ROAD
9121 Belair Road, Perry Hall, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1498 sqft
perfect for professional office. Highly visible, prime Perry Hall location. High traffic count. Ample on site parking.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
32 Units Available
The Pointe at White Marsh
8501 Walther Blvd, Carney, MD
1 Bedroom
$927
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
900 sqft
Fantastic upgrades in this newly renovated community including energy-efficient windows, updated bathrooms and beautiful balconies. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, pool and fitness center. Dog park and playscape available.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
17 Units Available
Crossings at White Marsh
1 Lincoln Woods Way, White Marsh, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,290
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
912 sqft
Near the intersection of Honeygo and White Marsh, the property is just minutes from White Marsh Mall and Gunpowder Falls State Park. Comfortable, carpeted units with fully equipped kitchens and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
308 Units Available
Avenue Grand
8085 Sandpiper Circle, White Marsh, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,630
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1075 sqft
Smart, Stylish & Exclusively Grand. We are proud to welcome you to Avenue Grand; the first and only truly walkable apartment community to entertainment and nightlife in White Marsh, Maryland.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
5 Units Available
Dunfield Apartments & Townhomes
55 Insley Way, White Marsh, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
630 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
990 sqft
Great location near the Baltimore Beltway, Towson University, IDEA, and the U.S. Army National Guard Base. Interior features include plush carpeting, upgraded window coverings, and well-equipped kitchens.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3340 E. Joppa Rd
3340 Joppa Road, Carney, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2-story House in Carney with Deep Back Yard - Property Id: 128762 Charming 3BR 1.5BA single family home with off-street parking. DR with ceiling fan, LR with decorative fireplace, & eat-in Kitchen with plenty of storage.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
9933 NEARBROOK LN
9933 Nearbrook Lane, Carney, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
GREAT HOME WITH EVERYTHING UPDATED! 4 YEAR OLD HVAC, NEWER APPLIANCES, UPDATED KITCHEN FLOOR, UPDATED PLUMBING, NEWER WATER HEATER, NEWER HARDWOODS ON MAIN LEVEL.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
8308 STILLMEADOW ROAD
8308 Stillmeadow Road, Carney, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1206 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom townhome on a private tree-lined street.

Last updated August 14 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
3444 SANTEE ROAD
3444 Santee Road, Carney, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1206 sqft
JUST IN TIME FOR FALL! This 3BR, 2BA house is waiting for you to make it your home! Fenced yard, and finished basement perfect for entertaining friends and family. Close to 695, and 43 for easy access to shopping. Pets considered case by case basis.

Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
5131 STRAWBRIDGE TERRACE
5131 Strawbridge Terrace, Baltimore County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2056 sqft
Beautiful, Brick, Luxury Town home with Cathedral ceilings, hardwood floors throughout main level with balcony overlooking farm area. Two car garage with opener and many available spaces for guest parking.

Median Rent in Perry Hall

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Perry Hall is $1,329, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,668.
Studio
$1,094
1 Bed
$1,329
2 Beds
$1,668
3+ Beds
$2,144
City GuidePerry Hall
Ricki Lake, Jerry Stiller, Debbie Harry, and Sonny Bono all have ties to this small Maryland town. Perry Hall was used as the main location in the 1988 movie Hairspray. Much to be praised, make no mistake: Perry Hall is definitely a town without pity.
Moving to Perry Hall

The good news: Moving to Perry Hall is a simple task that requires little more than finding a place to live and loading the moving van. It will help to have great references, money to hand over for the security deposit, and decent credit. But don't worry if you have a few blemishes on your credit report--some landlords are willing to look over a few credit snafus. You might want to curb your eBay addiction--at least temporarily--beforehand, though.

The bad news is that with only one distinct neighborhood, finding a good fit in an apartment rental will take a bit of searching and some investigating. The other downside is that the average commute to work is around 30 minutes. Not as bad as some other areas to be sure, but not as good as others either.

Tips for Renting in Perry Hall

Plan a budget 

When deciding on a budget, you might want to consider going a little over or even under it if you find what you are looking for quickly. So, no, don't randomly pick a number, and also don't be so inflexible if you can afford to.

Own a vehicle

While there is some public transportation, driving yourself will shorten your average commute time as well as make you more comfortable during the winter cold. Of course you will have to be the one driving on the snow-covered roads in winter, so that may or may not be a positive for you. Being a snowman or driving around snowmen--it's a tough dilemma, indeed.

Visit several times

If you aren't faced with a time crunch, visit the potential apartment a couple of times and drive around it at night.

Limit your legwork

You can eliminate a great many places from your list of potential apartments with a simple telephone call. Go over your list of must-haves and eliminate any apartments that fail to make the cut.

What Does it Cost?

Living in Perry Hall is pretty average where money is concerned. Homes for sale average around are a bit above the national median but rental prices are much better. The average range of rentals runs from around $2,000 for a four-bedroom house to a quite-affordable rate for a 2-bedroom apartment. Be sure not to hunt based on price alone. It's not unusual for a great place to cost less than a mediocre one. It's just one of the Perry Hall quirks!

Life in Perry Hall

Life in Perry Hall is pretty straightforward. There are very few bends or squiggly lines. Don't worry, there are plenty of places to shop, dine, and work. On the weekends, there are ample places to play at, including the Honeygo Regional Park.

June 2020 Perry Hall Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Perry Hall Rent Report. Perry Hall rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Perry Hall rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Perry Hall rents increased significantly over the past month

Perry Hall rents have increased 0.4% over the past month, and have increased moderately by 2.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Perry Hall stand at $1,330 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,668 for a two-bedroom. Perry Hall's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.0%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Baltimore Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Perry Hall, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Baltimore metro, 7 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Ellicott City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 4.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,749, while one-bedrooms go for $1,394.
    • Catonsville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,463, while one-bedrooms go for $1,166.
    • Columbia has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,960; rents decreased 0.6% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Essex has the least expensive rents in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,110; rents fell 0.1% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Perry Hall

    As rents have increased moderately in Perry Hall, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Perry Hall is less affordable for renters.

    • Perry Hall's median two-bedroom rent of $1,668 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.1% increase in Perry Hall.
    • While Perry Hall's rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Boston (-0.4%) and Pittsburgh (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Perry Hall than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Perry Hall is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Baltimore
    $950
    $1,190
    0.1%
    0
    Columbia
    $1,560
    $1,960
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Glen Burnie
    $1,220
    $1,540
    0.1%
    2.3%
    Ellicott City
    $1,390
    $1,750
    -0.1%
    -4.1%
    Dundalk
    $930
    $1,160
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Towson
    $1,190
    $1,500
    0
    1.9%
    Severn
    $1,340
    $1,680
    -0.9%
    -0.4%
    Catonsville
    $1,170
    $1,460
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Essex
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.1%
    Annapolis
    $1,530
    $1,920
    -0.8%
    0.1%
    Odenton
    $1,810
    $2,270
    -1%
    -3.9%
    Parkville
    $1,120
    $1,400
    0
    0.3%
    Owings Mills
    $1,230
    $1,550
    -0.2%
    -0.9%
    Perry Hall
    $1,330
    $1,670
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Reisterstown
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    3.1%
    Middle River
    $1,070
    $1,340
    0.7%
    0.2%
    Cockeysville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Elkridge
    $1,560
    $1,960
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Aberdeen
    $940
    $1,180
    0.2%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Perry Hall?
    In Perry Hall, the median rent is $1,094 for a studio, $1,329 for a 1-bedroom, $1,668 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,144 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Perry Hall, check out our monthly Perry Hall Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Perry Hall?
    Some of the colleges located in the Perry Hall area include Towson University, Baltimore City Community College, University of Baltimore, Coppin State University, and Goucher College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Perry Hall?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Perry Hall from include Washington, Baltimore, Columbia, Glen Burnie, and Towson.

