Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:46 PM

161 Apartments for rent in Ferndale, MD

📍

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ferndale
1 Unit Available
103 Ferndale Rd Apt A
103 Ferndale Road, Ferndale, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
Spacious 2 Bed/1 Bath Apartment in Glen Burnie! Walk into your sunroom for some great natural light as you enter your huge living room with laminate flooring and dining space! Your functional kitchen has some updated appliances, ample

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ferndale
1 Unit Available
6458 Mount Vernon Lane
6458 Mount Vernon Lane, Ferndale, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,597
1215 sqft
Gorgeous Glen Burnie 3 Bedroom Town Home For Rent!! - Perfectly situated end unit town home with private entrance in desirable Glen Burnie. This townhome boasts over 1,200 Sq. Ft.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Ferndale
1 Unit Available
304 JUNEBERRY WAY
304 Juneberry Way, Ferndale, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
913 sqft
Spacious and bright ground floor unit features a ramp to the patio in front of building for private access. This unit has been updated throughout and it shows beautifully.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Ferndale
1 Unit Available
252 CANDLE LIGHT LANE
252 Candle Light Ln, Ferndale, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1159 sqft
Freshly painted and ready to move in immediately! This beautiful townhome features an open kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, wood flooring, and plenty of cabinet space.

1 of 11

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Ferndale
1 Unit Available
6439 LAMPLIGHTER RIDGE
6439 Lamplighter Ridge, Ferndale, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1152 sqft
3 bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse. New appliances, new carpet and fresh paint. Living area opens to fenced rear yard. Rent includes water/sewer. Community pool.
Results within 1 mile of Ferndale
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:56pm
$
Pumphrey
6 Units Available
Lynn Hill
416 Hillview Dr, Linthicum, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,389
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
950 sqft
Easy access to I-695. Spacious, open-concept units featuring hardwood and carpet flooring. Fully equipped kitchens and washer/dryer hook-ups. BBQ area, playground, courtyard and parking. Pets are welcome.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:32pm
$
Glen Burnie
6 Units Available
Twin Coves
156-M Hammerlee Rd, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,329
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
763 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
880 sqft
Situated in a serene setting overlooking Marley Creek. Apartments feature step-saver kitchens, ceramic tiled baths, private balconies or patios, and concrete soundproofing between residences. Residents have access to free water and complimentary additional storage.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
$
Brooklyn Park
20 Units Available
Woodfall Greens
90 Hammonds Lane, Brooklyn Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,406
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,682
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With close proximity to multiple transportation routes and a mixed-use shopping center, Woodfall Greens offers the perfect mixture of a suburban lifestyle with city living.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Glen Burnie
1 Unit Available
413 ROGERS AVENUE
413 Rogers Avenue, Glen Burnie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
413 ROGERS AVENUE Available 07/01/20 413 ROGERS AVENUE, GLEN BURNIE, ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY - Three bedroom, one bath Townhome in Glen Burnie available.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Glen Burnie
1 Unit Available
23 A Street SW
23 A Street Southwest, Glen Burnie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Brand New Construction Town c 000jvvjppHome for rent - Nestled in on a quaint and quiet street,these gorgeous new townhomes offer style and affordability. 3 finished levels, front and rear entrances, private parking, 3 bedrooms 3.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pumphrey
1 Unit Available
723 Olive Wood Lane
723 Olive Wood Lane, Brooklyn Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,107
2200 sqft
723 Olive Wood Lane Available 07/10/20 FOR RENT - SPACIOUS TOWNHOUSE IN BROOKLYN PARK, MD - 723 Olive Wood Lane - This 3 bedroom townhouse! Glamorous flooring throughout kitchen, dining room, living room.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Glen Burnie
1 Unit Available
521 Kent Circle
521 Kent Circle, Glen Burnie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1100 sqft
Single Family Home - Welcome Home..... single family home , 3 bedroom 2 full bath, with den in finished basement, Large fenced in backyard, with patio and concrete deck for entertaining (RLNE5845095)

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Glen Burnie
1 Unit Available
13 1ST AVENUE SW
13 1st Avenue Southwest, Glen Burnie, MD
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
11410 sqft
*Property Address is 23 A Street SW Glen Burnie, MD** Nestled in on a quaint and quiet street, these gorgeous new townhomes offer style and affordability. 3 finished levels, front and rear entrances, private parking, 3 bedrooms 3.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Glen Burnie
1 Unit Available
6506 HOME WATER WAY
6506 Home Water Way, Glen Burnie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1145 sqft
Must see this gorgeous, remodeled and rarely on the market, 3 bedroom condo. This unit boasts a secured building, recessed lighting, newer bathrooms, hardwood floors, marble counter tops in the kitchen and with 2 entrys to private screened in deck.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Brooklyn Park
1 Unit Available
110 REBECCA HAMMOND COURT
110 Rebecca Hammond Ct, Brooklyn Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1792 sqft
Exquisite Model Home in the new Cedar Hill Community. End of group town home with numerous upgrades expected in a Model Home. Enjoy a whole new lifestyle with clubhouse, pool, fitness center and walking trails...
Results within 5 miles of Ferndale
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:53pm
$
Cherry Hill
3 Units Available
Middle Branch
2868 Potee St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$859
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Middle Branch in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
$
Glen Burnie
14 Units Available
Americana Southdale
7847 Americana Cir, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,249
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
836 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,629
1085 sqft
Beautiful apartments have hardwood floors, plush carpet and large walk-in closets. The complex has a swimming pool and a playground. Located near Governor Ritchie Highway and several top restaurants.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:49pm
$
South Gate
7 Units Available
Woodside
7820 Parke West Dr, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,339
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1088 sqft
Easy access to I-97. Pet-friendly community with lush landscaping surrounding the pool and barbecue grills. Spacious interiors include bathtubs, walk-in closets and a private patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with in-unit laundry for convenience.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:26pm
$
Glen Burnie
1 Unit Available
Crain Court
216 Crain Court Cir, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
950 sqft
Recently renovated units with air conditioning and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community. Restaurants within walking distance. Easy access to I-97; a great option for commuters to Baltimore or Annapolis.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Linthicum
28 Units Available
Avalon Arundel Crossing
811 Concorde Cir, Linthicum, MD
Studio
$1,388
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,506
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1211 sqft
Avalon Arundel Crossing features studio, 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom Linthicum Heights apartments.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
17 Units Available
TGM Creekside Village
303 Maple Tree Drive, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,340
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1250 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Creekside Village in Glen Burnie. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
Locust Point
26 Units Available
Anthem House
900 E Fort Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,573
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,692
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1275 sqft
Located in Baltimore, the apartments in this housing community include spacious walk-in closets, air conditioning and hardwood floors. The community also features a recreation center and 24-hour concierge.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:40pm
Federal Hill - Montgomery
40 Units Available
Hanover Cross Street
101 W Cross St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,400
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,543
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,087
1150 sqft
Brand new luxury mid-rise apartments in Baltimore. A resort-style pool and a 24-hour gym. The pet-friendly apartments feature wood-like flooring, quartz counters and walk-in closets. Minutes to the Inner Harbor and M&T Bank Stadium.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:46pm
South Gate
8 Units Available
Pointe at Harpers Mill
600 Harpers Mill Rd, Pasadena, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,349
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1027 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pointe at Harpers Mill in Pasadena. View photos, descriptions and more!
City GuideFerndale
Located just off the Atlantic coast, Ferndale offers the best of two worlds. Ferndale is truly an urban oasis, offering short commutes to nearby cities and an even shorter commute to Maryland’s pristine shoreline.

The average commute time in Ferndale is 25.6 minutes. Most workers drive their cars, but there is public transportation available to those who need it. Because Ferndale is centrally located, getting to work on time isn’t difficult. In fact, most people commute to their jobs, rather than work locally in Ferndale. It’s a short ride to the shore, which is what makes Ferndale such an exclusive neighborhood. People are drawn to the city’s proximity to everything from fine dining to diving in the surf. Living here is very convenient, which is why so many families choose to put down roots in Ferndale.  

Moving to Ferndale

Ferndale has a relatively small population, with just over 16,000 residents. Families looking to settle down in Ferndale will find that homes aren’t too pricey, but there are only a few available. Currently, fewer than 5 percent of Ferndale homes are vacant. The median home cost is slightly higher, compared to the rest of the United States. In Ferndale, you can expect to pay a little above average for a single-family home.

Contrary to owning a home in Ferndale, renting an apartment is much simpler. There are plenty of vacant apartments, just waiting for you to take up residence in their classic interiors. Although there’s plenty of rental space available, the rent isn’t as low as one would expect. On average, it costs slightly higher than the national median to rent an apartment in suburban Ferndale, Maryland.

Neighborhoods

If there’s one thing that’s amazing about Ferndale, it’s that it has one of the lowest rates of childhood poverty in the nation. Ferndale’s children are well-fed and middle income. Living here will place your children within the embrace of this safe statistic, likely because Ferndale is conveniently located near a number of towns and cities, each offering job opportunities.

Ferndale is not comprised of multiple neighborhoods, because it’s a small town. It’s only 4 square miles in size, but each square mile is comprised of single family homes, apartment buildings, retail space, parks and schools. 

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Ferndale?
The average rent price for Ferndale rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,490.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Ferndale?
Some of the colleges located in the Ferndale area include Towson University, Baltimore City Community College, University of Baltimore, Coppin State University, and Goucher College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Ferndale?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Ferndale from include Washington, Baltimore, Columbia, Silver Spring, and Glen Burnie.

