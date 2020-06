161 Apartments for rent in Ferndale, MD

Moving to Ferndale

Ferndale has a relatively small population, with just over 16,000 residents. Families looking to settle down in Ferndale will find that homes aren’t too pricey, but there are only a few available. Currently, fewer than 5 percent of Ferndale homes are vacant. The median home cost is slightly higher, compared to the rest of the United States. In Ferndale, you can expect to pay a little above average for a single-family home.

Contrary to owning a home in Ferndale, renting an apartment is much simpler. There are plenty of vacant apartments, just waiting for you to take up residence in their classic interiors. Although there’s plenty of rental space available, the rent isn’t as low as one would expect. On average, it costs slightly higher than the national median to rent an apartment in suburban Ferndale, Maryland.