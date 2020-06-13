161 Apartments for rent in Ferndale, MD📍
The average commute time in Ferndale is 25.6 minutes. Most workers drive their cars, but there is public transportation available to those who need it. Because Ferndale is centrally located, getting to work on time isn’t difficult. In fact, most people commute to their jobs, rather than work locally in Ferndale. It’s a short ride to the shore, which is what makes Ferndale such an exclusive neighborhood. People are drawn to the city’s proximity to everything from fine dining to diving in the surf. Living here is very convenient, which is why so many families choose to put down roots in Ferndale.
Ferndale has a relatively small population, with just over 16,000 residents. Families looking to settle down in Ferndale will find that homes aren’t too pricey, but there are only a few available. Currently, fewer than 5 percent of Ferndale homes are vacant. The median home cost is slightly higher, compared to the rest of the United States. In Ferndale, you can expect to pay a little above average for a single-family home.
Contrary to owning a home in Ferndale, renting an apartment is much simpler. There are plenty of vacant apartments, just waiting for you to take up residence in their classic interiors. Although there’s plenty of rental space available, the rent isn’t as low as one would expect. On average, it costs slightly higher than the national median to rent an apartment in suburban Ferndale, Maryland.
If there’s one thing that’s amazing about Ferndale, it’s that it has one of the lowest rates of childhood poverty in the nation. Ferndale’s children are well-fed and middle income. Living here will place your children within the embrace of this safe statistic, likely because Ferndale is conveniently located near a number of towns and cities, each offering job opportunities.
Ferndale is not comprised of multiple neighborhoods, because it’s a small town. It’s only 4 square miles in size, but each square mile is comprised of single family homes, apartment buildings, retail space, parks and schools.