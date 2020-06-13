105 Apartments for rent in Bowie, MD

Greetings, apartment hunters! Rumor floating around the Old Line State is you’re in the market for an apartment for rent in Bowie, Maryland. Luckily, you’ve come to the right place, because setting people up in their dream dwellings in “Little America” is what we do best. Whether you’re looking for some cheap apartments in Bowie, spacious luxury pads, pet-friendly properties, or furnished units, we’re confident that somewhere in our listings you can find an apartment tailor-made for you and yours!

Bowie is mostly a city of homeowners rather than renters (who make up less than 15% of residents), but that doesn’t mean apartments in the city are slim pickings. With 1, 2, and 3BR apartments ranging from 600 to 1300-plus square feet in the $1200-$2000 price range readily available, Bowie features apartments catering to singles, couples, and growing families alike.

Pet friendly apartments in Bowie are easy to find, but you should be prepared to fork over at least an extra $25-40 a month in rent as well as initial deposit of at least $400 before your pets can tag along. Move-in specials do pop up frequently, especially for new residents, and waiting lists are nearly unheard of, so don’t rush into an apartment in Bowie, Maryland until you’re completely sure it’s perfect for you.

Located on the outskirts of America’s capital, Bowie is the quintessential American “bedroom community:” suburban, quiet, middle class, and usually asleep by 10 p.m. A handful of parks, museums, historic sites, bars and restaurants dot the streets of Bowie, but your best bet for soaking in the culture and nightlife of the area is to hit up or D.C. (15 miles east) or Baltimore (30 miles south) when you’re in the mood for culture and excitement. Obviously, living in Bowie means you can both savor the peace and quiet of the ‘burbs and participate in the hustle and bustle of the nearby big cities, as well.

Another appealing aspect of this charming little city is the feeling of safety its nearly 55,000 residents enjoy. Consistently ranked one of the top 100 safest cities in America, Bowie boasts a crime rate lower than nearly every other city on the Eastern Seaboard. Whether you decide on an apartment in Woodmore, Lake Arbor, Leeland, the recently gentrified downtown area, or any other part of town, rest assured you’ll be living in one of the most crime-free communities on the East Coast.

Among the variety of amenities offered, renters give very positive reviews about Governors Green Apartments in Bowie's quiet community and super responsive maintenance staff.

So what are you waiting for? Jump aboard the Apartment List express and start scouring the listings for the perfect apartment in Bowie, Maryland! Best of luck and happy hunting!