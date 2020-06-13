105 Apartments for rent in Bowie, MD📍
Bowie is mostly a city of homeowners rather than renters (who make up less than 15% of residents), but that doesn’t mean apartments in the city are slim pickings. With 1, 2, and 3BR apartments ranging from 600 to 1300-plus square feet in the $1200-$2000 price range readily available, Bowie features apartments catering to singles, couples, and growing families alike.
Pet friendly apartments in Bowie are easy to find, but you should be prepared to fork over at least an extra $25-40 a month in rent as well as initial deposit of at least $400 before your pets can tag along. Move-in specials do pop up frequently, especially for new residents, and waiting lists are nearly unheard of, so don’t rush into an apartment in Bowie, Maryland until you’re completely sure it’s perfect for you.
Located on the outskirts of America’s capital, Bowie is the quintessential American “bedroom community:” suburban, quiet, middle class, and usually asleep by 10 p.m. A handful of parks, museums, historic sites, bars and restaurants dot the streets of Bowie, but your best bet for soaking in the culture and nightlife of the area is to hit up or D.C. (15 miles east) or Baltimore (30 miles south) when you’re in the mood for culture and excitement. Obviously, living in Bowie means you can both savor the peace and quiet of the ‘burbs and participate in the hustle and bustle of the nearby big cities, as well.
Another appealing aspect of this charming little city is the feeling of safety its nearly 55,000 residents enjoy. Consistently ranked one of the top 100 safest cities in America, Bowie boasts a crime rate lower than nearly every other city on the Eastern Seaboard. Whether you decide on an apartment in Woodmore, Lake Arbor, Leeland, the recently gentrified downtown area, or any other part of town, rest assured you’ll be living in one of the most crime-free communities on the East Coast.
Among the variety of amenities offered, renters give very positive reviews about Governors Green Apartments in Bowie's quiet community and super responsive maintenance staff.
So what are you waiting for? Jump aboard the Apartment List express and start scouring the listings for the perfect apartment in Bowie, Maryland! Best of luck and happy hunting!
June 2020 Bowie Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Bowie Rent Report. Bowie rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bowie rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Bowie rents declined over the past month
Bowie rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Bowie stand at $2,145 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,478 for a two-bedroom. Bowie's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.0%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the DC Metro
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Bowie, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the DC metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Over the past year, Waldorf has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,897, while one-bedrooms go for $1,642.
- Frederick has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,612, while one-bedrooms go for $1,395.
- DC proper has the least expensive rents in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,574; rents fell 0.4% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.
- Bethesda has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,405; rents decreased 0.3% over the past month and 2.8% over the past year.
Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Bowie
As rents have increased slightly in Bowie, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Bowie is less affordable for renters.
- Rents increased in other cities across the state, with Maryland as a whole logging rent growth of -0.0% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.0% in Baltimore.
- Bowie's median two-bedroom rent of $2,478 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% increase in Bowie.
- While Bowie's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Boston (-0.4%).
- Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Bowie than most large cities. For example, Philadelphia has a median 2BR rent of $1,181, where Bowie is more than twice that price.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.