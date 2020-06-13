Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:20 PM

105 Apartments for rent in Bowie, MD

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
19 Units Available
Heather Ridge Apartment Homes
16021 English Oaks Ave, Bowie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,500
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1107 sqft
Located in a tranquil community just minutes from Annapolis and Baltimore. On-site 24-hour fitness center, indoor basketball court and racquetball court. Apartments feature modern, updated kitchens and bathrooms. Near Route 50 and 301.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:25am
9 Units Available
Alvista Bowie
3631 Elder Oaks Blvd, Bowie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,950
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,968
1255 sqft
Open concept floor plans with hardwood flooring, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and fireplaces in some units. Designer lighting, breakfast bar and granite countertops in top-of-the-line kitchens.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:10pm
11 Units Available
The Bowen
14909 Health Center Dr, Bowie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,804
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments with bamboo-style flooring, vaulted 9-foot ceilings, and spa-inspired bathrooms with deep soaking tubs. Units equipped with intrusion alarm systems and smart systems to control lights and thermostat remotely.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
10 Units Available
Governors Green
16501 Governor Bridge Rd, Bowie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,570
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,385
1216 sqft
Modern kitchens, ample storage, and private balconies and patios with each apartment. On-site community amenities include pool, playground and grilling area. Pet and family friendly.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15613 Everglade Lane #G-301
15613 Everglade Lane, Bowie, MD
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1369 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
15613 Everglade Lane #G-301 Available 08/17/20 Beautiful Two Level Condo! Bowie, MD - Convenience plus! This fabulous, open, and spacious 2 level condo is a stone's throw from Bowie Town Center.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
2605 Ainsworth Terrace
2605 Ainsworth Terrace, Bowie, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,295
3792 sqft
2605 Ainsworth Terrace Available 07/04/20 Captivating 4 Bedroom Colonial House in Bowie! - Captivating 4 Bedroom / 3.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12314 Welling Ln
12314 Welling Lane, Bowie, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
2288 sqft
Available 07/01/20 This beautiful colonial boasts 5 Bedrooms 2.5 Bath - Property Id: 297348 Fabulous Gladstone Colonial Located in the Well Established Community of Whitehall.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5904 Grenfell Loop
5904 Grenfell Loop, Bowie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1400 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Spacious 3BR, 2 1/2 bath Townhouse - Bowie, MD - Property Id: 4328 Lovely spacious 3BR, 2 1/2 bath townhouse at 5904 Grenfell Loop Bowie, MD (Highbridge Park Community) The most unique townhouse you will ever see - 5 levels -

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
14909 Health Center Drive
14909 Health Center Drive, Bowie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,599
770 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 14909 Health Center Drive in Bowie. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1228 PORT ECHO LN
1228 Port Echo Lane, Bowie, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
Spacious split foyer in sought after Pointer Ridge. 4BR/3BA makes this home perfect for any family boosting with classic eat-in kitchen next to open dining room and large sized living room for entertaining.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
12510 KNOWLEDGE LANE
12510 Knowledge Lane, Bowie, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1600 sqft
Updated 4 bedroom 2 level home Cape Cod style with Front Porch and Garage. Fenced yard. FAST June 15th Occupancy date. Available! Small pet considered-Pet friendly. Good Credit Only, Credit Score over 600 required for ALL applicants.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
12705 MILLSTREAM DRIVE
12705 Millstream Drive, Bowie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1362 sqft
Neat and tidy townhome conveniently located in the heart of Bowie! Property available for lease August 1, 2020. Home is tenant occupied; contact listing agent for showings.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
8122 QUILL POINT DRIVE
8122 Quill Point Drive, Bowie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1428 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8122 QUILL POINT DRIVE in Bowie. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2951 NOVEMBER COURT
2951 November Court, Bowie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1120 sqft
Come see this well kept townhome in Bowie, MD. 3Bbdrm, 2bth, includes 1 bdrm/1bth in basement. Minutes from Bowie Town Center and Shopping. This home will be available to lease July 2020.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
5603 OLIVIA COURT
5603 Olivia Court, Bowie, MD
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
3713 sqft
Stunning spacious home: 2-story foyer & living room. 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath. Kitchen: 42" cab, Granite, island, back splash, SS appliances, walk-in pantry, Hardwood floors. Crown/Chair Rail Molding in formal dining. Library/playroom w/atrium door.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
12606 KILBOURNE LANE
12606 Kilbourne Lane, Bowie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1800 sqft
Great colonial in the heart of Bowie with updated kitchen, granite counters, separate dining room. Spacious home with ability to have a 4th bedroom on main level. Huge master bedroom with updated master bathroom.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
11919 GALAXY LANE
11919 Galaxy Lane, Bowie, MD
1 Bedroom
$750
2364 sqft
1 bdrm unit w/separate entrance. Full upstairs of cape cod: full bath, large rm is living area and kitchenette with small refrigerator & microwave. Large walk in closet. Furnished. Small room is separate bedroom.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
15613 POWELL LANE
15613 Powell Lane, Bowie, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
1829 sqft
COME SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL 4BR 2BATH RANCHER. FULLY RENOVATED INSIDE AND OUT TO INCLUDE MASTER SUITE WITH HUGE WALK IN SHOWER, CUSTOM TILE WORK THROUGHOUT.

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
15606 EVERGLADE LANE
15606 Everglade Lane, Bowie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NOTICE: In an effort to enhance social distancing protocols, we ask that you please view the virtual interactive tour online before scheduling a showing appointment.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
14300 GALLANT FOX LN #225
14300 Gallant Fox Lane, Bowie, MD
Studio
$1,895
Large bull pen, plus 2 offices, reception area, bathroom, coffee counter. New windows. Corner of Rt 197 & Rt 450, behind McDonalds. Very convenient location. Rent includes Taxes and condo fee. Next to elevator. Avail 4/1/2020. Owner agent...

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
15823 ERWIN CT
15823 Erwin Court, Bowie, MD
Studio
$1,000
The landlord will tour you and/or your agent to the apartment after a confirmed showing on Showing Time or with the Listing agent.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
3827 EAVES LN #148
3827 Eaves Lane, Bowie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! SHOW VERY WELL!! REALLY A MUST SEE!! WELL KEPT, BEAUTIFUL 2 MASTER BEDROOMS 2 MASTER BATHROOMS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, FIRE PLACE, GARAGE, 1ST FLOOR MASTER BEDROOM/BATH, LOFT, WASHER & DRYER, SWIMMING POOL,CLOSE TO

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1262 PATRIOT LANE
1262 Patriot Lane, Bowie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1160 sqft
Vacant and available for showings! All floors, carpet and ceramic tile in bathrooms have been recently steam cleaned to eliminate COVID-19 concerns.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
13210 GLOBAL STREET
13210 Global Street, Bowie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2710 sqft
LARGE BASEMENT RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED 3 BEDROOMS, 1 FULL BATH BASEMENT FOR RENT. Just starting life with no furniture and want to live well? Check out this fully furnished 3 bedroom 1 full Jacuzzi bathtub basement in Bowie, MD.

Median Rent in Bowie

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Bowie is $2,145, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,478.
Studio
$2,042
1 Bed
$2,145
2 Beds
$2,478
3+ Beds
$3,268
City GuideBowie
Having trouble with Craigslist Bowie? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
Greetings, apartment hunters! Rumor floating around the Old Line State is you’re in the market for an apartment for rent in Bowie, Maryland. Luckily, you’ve come to the right place, because setting people up in their dream dwellings in “Little America” is what we do best. Whether you’re looking for some cheap apartments in Bowie, spacious luxury pads, pet-friendly properties, or furnished units, we’re confident that somewhere in our listings you can find an apartment tailor-made for you and yours!

Bowie is mostly a city of homeowners rather than renters (who make up less than 15% of residents), but that doesn’t mean apartments in the city are slim pickings. With 1, 2, and 3BR apartments ranging from 600 to 1300-plus square feet in the $1200-$2000 price range readily available, Bowie features apartments catering to singles, couples, and growing families alike.

Pet friendly apartments in Bowie are easy to find, but you should be prepared to fork over at least an extra $25-40 a month in rent as well as initial deposit of at least $400 before your pets can tag along. Move-in specials do pop up frequently, especially for new residents, and waiting lists are nearly unheard of, so don’t rush into an apartment in Bowie, Maryland until you’re completely sure it’s perfect for you.

Located on the outskirts of America’s capital, Bowie is the quintessential American “bedroom community:” suburban, quiet, middle class, and usually asleep by 10 p.m. A handful of parks, museums, historic sites, bars and restaurants dot the streets of Bowie, but your best bet for soaking in the culture and nightlife of the area is to hit up or D.C. (15 miles east) or Baltimore (30 miles south) when you’re in the mood for culture and excitement. Obviously, living in Bowie means you can both savor the peace and quiet of the ‘burbs and participate in the hustle and bustle of the nearby big cities, as well.

Another appealing aspect of this charming little city is the feeling of safety its nearly 55,000 residents enjoy. Consistently ranked one of the top 100 safest cities in America, Bowie boasts a crime rate lower than nearly every other city on the Eastern Seaboard. Whether you decide on an apartment in Woodmore, Lake Arbor, Leeland, the recently gentrified downtown area, or any other part of town, rest assured you’ll be living in one of the most crime-free communities on the East Coast.

Among the variety of amenities offered, renters give very positive reviews about Governors Green Apartments in Bowie's quiet community and super responsive maintenance staff.

So what are you waiting for? Jump aboard the Apartment List express and start scouring the listings for the perfect apartment in Bowie, Maryland! Best of luck and happy hunting!

June 2020 Bowie Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Bowie Rent Report. Bowie rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bowie rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Bowie rents declined over the past month

Bowie rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Bowie stand at $2,145 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,478 for a two-bedroom. Bowie's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.0%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the DC Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Bowie, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the DC metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Waldorf has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,897, while one-bedrooms go for $1,642.
    • Frederick has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,612, while one-bedrooms go for $1,395.
    • DC proper has the least expensive rents in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,574; rents fell 0.4% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.
    • Bethesda has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,405; rents decreased 0.3% over the past month and 2.8% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Bowie

    As rents have increased slightly in Bowie, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Bowie is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased in other cities across the state, with Maryland as a whole logging rent growth of -0.0% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.0% in Baltimore.
    • Bowie's median two-bedroom rent of $2,478 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% increase in Bowie.
    • While Bowie's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Bowie than most large cities. For example, Philadelphia has a median 2BR rent of $1,181, where Bowie is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Washington, DC
    $1,360
    $1,570
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Arlington
    $1,840
    $2,130
    -0.6%
    0.9%
    Alexandria
    $1,640
    $1,890
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Germantown
    $1,730
    $2,000
    -0.3%
    0.5%
    Silver Spring
    $1,520
    $1,750
    -0.4%
    -1.3%
    Centreville
    $1,700
    $1,960
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Waldorf
    $1,640
    $1,900
    -0.2%
    -6.6%
    Frederick
    $1,400
    $1,610
    -0.5%
    2.3%
    Rockville
    $1,740
    $2,010
    -1%
    -2.3%
    Bethesda
    $2,080
    $2,410
    -0.3%
    -2.8%
    Gaithersburg
    $1,580
    $1,830
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Reston
    $1,640
    $1,890
    0
    -1.7%
    Bowie
    $2,150
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    1.3%
    Ashburn
    $2,060
    $2,380
    0.3%
    -0.8%
    Leesburg
    $1,790
    $2,070
    -1.1%
    0.2%
    Manassas
    $1,550
    $1,790
    -0.4%
    -2%
    Oakton
    $1,930
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Montgomery Village
    $1,690
    $1,950
    0
    5.5%
    College Park
    $1,600
    $1,850
    0.4%
    3%
    Suitland
    $1,330
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -1%
    Laurel
    $1,370
    $1,620
    0
    -0.4%
    Fredericksburg
    $1,430
    $1,650
    -0.4%
    -2.6%
    Herndon
    $1,970
    $2,270
    -1.1%
    -1.4%
    Greenbelt
    $1,420
    $1,640
    0.5%
    1.3%
    Fairfax
    $1,930
    $2,230
    -1.4%
    -0.3%
    Oxon Hill
    $1,150
    $1,330
    0.2%
    0.5%
    Hyattsville
    $1,320
    $1,530
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    Falls Church
    $1,510
    $1,740
    -0.2%
    0.3%
    Gainesville
    $2,050
    $2,370
    0.2%
    -4.4%
    Temple Hills
    $1,330
    $1,540
    0.6%
    2.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Bowie?
    In Bowie, the median rent is $2,042 for a studio, $2,145 for a 1-bedroom, $2,478 for a 2-bedroom, and $3,268 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Bowie, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Bowie?
    Some of the colleges located in the Bowie area include Baltimore City Community College, University of Baltimore, Coppin State University, Howard Community College, and Johns Hopkins University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Bowie?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Bowie from include Washington, Baltimore, Arlington, Alexandria, and Columbia.

